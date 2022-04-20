John A. "Jack" Glenzer, 91, former Chautauqua County executive, SUNY Fredonia professor

March 8, 1931 – April 10, 2022

Jack Glenzer first took State Sen. George Borrello under his wing when Borrello was in high school and worked on Mr. Glenzer’s first campaign for Chautauqua County executive in 1983.

When he went off to Purdue University, Borrello recalled, Mr. Glenzer bought him a subscription to the Dunkirk Observer so that he could keep in touch with his hometown. In the early 2000s, after Borrello had established his career in business, Mr. Glenzer, then Chautauqua County Republican chairman, encouraged him to get back into politics.

“Jack gave me great advice and he was a true statesman,” Borrello said. “He told me, ‘Don’t surprise anyone’ and ‘Be a man of your word.’ He said to tell people what you’re going to do. They might not like what you’re going to do, but they’ll respect you.”

Mr. Glenzer, Chautauqua’s second county executive, and Borrello, who was the seventh, reunited again March 11 at a gathering of all eight of the county’s executives at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown. It was Mr. Glenzer’s last public appearance. He died April 10 in UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa., after a brief illness. He was 91.

Born in Pittsburgh, John A. “Jack” Glenzer enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school in Warren, Ohio, in 1948. He served during the Korean War in the Fourth Infantry Regimental Combat Team in Fort Lewis, Wash., and Eilson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Discharged in 1951, he joined his parents, who had moved to Fredonia, and worked for Bulick & Co., a heating company owned by his father’s sister’s family. He enrolled in Fredonia State Teachers College, now SUNY Fredonia, under the Korean GI Bill.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and early secondary science in 1957, then operated Jack Glenzer Sales and Service, a Ford dealership on Fredonia’s Barker Commons, in a building that now is Pomfret Town Hall.

He married Joan Lupean, a family friend and a clerk at Fredonia State, on Dec. 6, 1958, and began his career in education the following year, teaching science and math at Brocton High School.

After earning a master’s degree at Fredonia State and a doctorate in science education from the University at Buffalo, he joined the Fredonia college faculty in 1968. He developed science programs and led workshops for teachers of children with disabilities.

His daughter, Jana Goodrich, said that his expertise in science led him into public service.

“They were looking at wastewater in the village and he started advising them,” she said. “He did research for his graduate degree diving around nuclear plants to assess their impact on the water and the ecosystem. Biology was a big thing for him. He knew a lot of what needed to be considered.”

He chaired the Fredonia Sewer Commission during the construction of the current treatment plant and was the first chairman of the Fredonia Cable Television Commission. He successfully ran for Fredonia Village Board, then was elected to four terms in the Chautauqua County Legislature.

In 1983, he became the county’s first Republican county executive, succeeding Joseph Gerace when he was appointed state agriculture commissioner. In a statement following his death, current Chautauqua County Executive Paul “PJ” Wendel noted, “Throughout his tenure, he focused on creating jobs, improving the county’s road and bridge infrastructure and even helped open the South County Transfer Station in Falconer.”

Mr. Glenzer decided not to run for another term in 1989 and retired as a professor at Fredonia State, but he continued to be active in politics. From the mid 1990s to 2007, he was Chautauqua County Republican chairman.

Active with the Fredonia Fire Department’s Barker Hose Company for 40 years, he took part as a diver in underwater rescue efforts in Lake Erie, Cassadaga Lake and Chautauqua Lake.

He was a member of the SUNY Fredonia Alumni Board and received the Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award in 1987.

He was vice chairman of the Dunkirk-Fredonia Salvation Army Advisory Board and often was a holiday bell ringer.

He was a Mason and a member of the American Legion, the Beaver Club in Fredonia, the Chautauqua Tennis Club, the Science Teachers Association and the National Rifle Association.

An avid fisherman, he made many fishing trips to Alaska. Also a hunter, he helped found and build the Camp Reno hunting camp in Ripley in 1962.

He and his wife, who was SUNY Fredonia’s first female vice president, traveled extensively in retirement with Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) programs. They spent part of the winter in Florida and their cottage on Chautauqua Lake was a summer gathering spot for their family. They established the Dr. John and Joan L. Glenzer Endowment for the Performing Arts through the Fredonia College Foundation.

Survivors include a daughter, Jana Goodrich; a son, Jeff; a sister, Kathy Holser; four grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Joan Glenzer died in 2017.

Services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church of Fredonia, 219 Central Ave.

