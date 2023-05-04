Diet and weight loss chain Jenny Craig has closed all of its locations, including two in Erie County at the Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park and on Transit Road in Amherst.

Hourly workers were terminated Tuesday, while corporate employees will work until Friday.

The company was acquired by H.I.G. Capital in 2019, a $55 billion private equity firm. H.I.G. said the company was running out of money, faced challenges securing additional financing and sought a sale of the chain.

Jenny Craig had faced pressure from new competitors in the weight loss and nutrition industry, including app-based program such as Noom and weight loss drugs such as Wegovy.

The company was founded in 1983 by Genevieve Guidroz and used specialty menus to help members eat better and lose weight. It employed celebrity spokespeople, such as actresses Valerie Bertinelli and the late Kirstie Alley.