JARZYNIECKI Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Waite)

Passed away on November 21, 2022, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Jarzyniecki Sr., loving mother of Deborah (Dan) Weaver, Thomas J. (Amanda) Jarzyniecki, Jr., Michelle (Henry) Bacher and the late Rose Williams, loving grandmother of Christopher and John (Katelynn) Williams, Margaret, Joseph, Jessie, Thomas (Danielle), Heather Weaver and Caylin (Blake) Lang, Thomas J. III and Jake Jarzyniecki, Taylor Lee (Jonathan) Triggol, Taylor June and Zeke Jarzyniecki, Henry "Max", Elizabeth and Thomas "Sam" Bacher, great grandmother of 8, sister of late Maxine (late Harry) Wells, late Elmer (late Arlene) Waite and the late Marie (Edmund) Plezia, also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 9-10:30AM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site at 11:15AM. (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Susan Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, Mrs. Jarzyniecki was a proud member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII.