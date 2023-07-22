Unexpectedly July 19, 2023 age 55. Beloved husband of Rose FerrucciJarvis; dear father of Kelly, Stephanie, Nicholas (Emily) and Kaylee Jarvis; loving Binka of Riley and Madilynn; son of the late Mary (late Dennis) Gorenflo; brother of Mary Fitch and the late Deborah Jarvis; step brother of Eric and the late Scott Gorenflo; dearest uncle of Darren Jarvis; also survived by other nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, where a service will take place at 7 PM. Ken was a member of Roofers Local #74 and the Drive Paintball Family. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com