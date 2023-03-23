Buffalo Bills free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants for the veterans' minimum, according to multiple reports.

Tommy Sweeney also has agreed to terms with the Giants, according to an ESPN report.

Crowder did not play for current Giants coach Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator, and was not on the roster yet when Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen left to become the Giants' GM in January 2022, but Sweeney was drafted when Schoen was in the front office and was coached by Daboll.

Crowder had six catches for 60 yards in four games in his lone season in Buffalo after signing a one-year, $2 million deal last offseason.

Crowder injured an ankle against Baltimore in Week 4, and he was officially placed on injured reserve Oct. 8. He worked off to the side with an athletic trainer late in the season and the Bills opened his 21-day practice window after the regular season ended.

For his career, he has played in 100 regular season games with the Bills, New York Jets and Washington Commanders and has posted 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also has returned 95 punts for 777 yards with a TD.

Sweeney returns to his home state of New Jersey. He was a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Boston College by the Bills. He has 18 career catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.