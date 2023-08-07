A Jamestown man is held in Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail following his arraignment on 12 counts involving sex crimes, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Monday.

Schmidt said Michael Lamb, 37, pleaded not guilty July 17 before Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley to four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, five counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual conduct against a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Schmidt, the charges stem from incidents in Jamestown involving two children under the age of 17 between February 2021 and January 2023. Lamb was charged following a lengthy investigation by the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau, the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office and the Child Advocacy Program.