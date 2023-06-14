A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to charges associated with his role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown and Buffalo, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Richard A. Philbrick Sr., 37, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for his plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 2.

Prosecutors said Philbrick maintained a residences on Newland Avenue in Jamestown for drug sales. During the investigation, they said, undercover agents made several controlled purchases from him.

When Jamestown Police stopped him in his vehicle May 4, 2022, prosecutors added, they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine pills, hydrocodone pills, buprenorphine pills, psilocybin mushrooms, cell phones, suboxone strips, a pellet gun and $1,098 cash.

Philbrick was one of four men indicted by a federal grand jury in April in connection with a narcotics ring managed by Joseph Zaso, 39, of Buffalo, between September 2018 and May 2022.