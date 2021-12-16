Tags
New York State Parks officials haven't figured out a way to remove the car in which a Williamsville woman died Wednesday from the brink of Niagara Falls without endangering more lives.
New York State park police said no one reported seeing the vehicle go over the brink, so it couldn't be specific about when it might have occurred.
Winds of this magnitude will cause numerous power outages, downed tree limbs and trees, and certainly pose a threat to many holiday decorations.
On Monday, about 200 students walked out of the Nichols School in a protest about sexual violence.
Gusts that exceeded 70 mph have died down to about 60 in the early evening.
The new state mandate appears to be more restrictive than a similar mask requirement imposed in Erie County last month, at least when it comes to restaurants, bars and certain work settings.
The Bills have received poor return on investment across the board along their offensive line. That’s on Beane, Jay Skurski says.
On the sidewalk at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road protesters held signs reading, "Don't Shop – Adopt" and "Pet Store Dogs=Puppy Mill Dogs."
A powerful storm front blasted through Western New York, sending trees crashing down onto homes and vehicles, closing highways and blacking out more than 90,000 power customers.
"Cause and manner of death is still yet to be determined through autopsy," New York State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said in a statement.
