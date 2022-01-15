"It's beautiful weather for football,' Bills fans say, brushing off the cold

Nothing was going to stop Bills fan Craig Toth from attending the team's first full capacity home playoff game in 25 years.
Not even a busted foot.
Toth, 65, tore two tendons in his right foot while working out last week, causing him to miss the regular season finale against the Jets -- only the second game he missed in 37 years as a season ticket holder.
Toth now wears a walking boot from his knee to his heel. The Grand Islander will be laid up for six to eight weeks, and he's not allowed to drive. But missing a playoff game against the hated Patriots? Even Toth's doctor understood why that wasn't going to happen.
"That probably wouldn't be the smartest thing you've ever done," the doctor said of attending the game. "But it's your call."
To Toth, that sounded like a yes. It's the kind of dedication that makes Bills fans want to shout -- but made Toth's mother want to yell.
"It's the first time in my life she ever cussed at me," he said.
Like Toth, Rick and Julie Genesse were at all of the home playoff games during the Bills' Super Bowl runs in the 1990s -- including the team's coldest game ever, in 1994 against the Raiders.
Saturday's game was expected to rival that game, with temperatures in the single digits. But the couple was incredulous when asked whether they thought about watching the Patriots game from the confines of their Boston, N.Y., home.
"No way," Rick Genesse said. "This is generational. The last time the Bills were this good was in the '90s."
Genesse and his wife rented an RV for the occasion and showed up Friday night. When it got cold, they started a fire.
"It's beautiful weather for football," Julie Genesse said.
That statement is only true if you come prepared, like Andy Madden of Lexington, S.C., did.
Madden, 41, strolled through the RV lot with a beer in his left hand and a cigar in his right. The Corning native brought his two sons, ages 10 and 11, up from the South to experience a Bills game, weather and all.
"I wanted to get them in Buffalo and see the elements firsthand," Madden said. "Plus, we only have what, a year left in this stadium?"
Madden had simple advice for his sons about dressing warm.
"It's just layers," he said. "Get good layers."
Jason Lovallo of the Town of Tonawanda grilled pancakes and breakfast sausage as he dismissed any concerns about cold weather and its effect on ticket sales.
"Come on!" Lovallo said. "It's Buffalo in January. What do you expect?"
One thing you might not expect in the bundled-up scene of the Highmark Stadium parking lots is a wedding.
But to Carl Weinreber and fiancee Jordan Hauser, the smell of charcoal and the sound of tables smashing only added to their perfect day.
Weinreber, clad in a Bills tie and a bright red sport coat, said "I do" as the new Mrs. Weinreber smiled while standing next to the bronze statue of Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
The bride wore a cream turtleneck and red suede boots that came up past her knees. A simple white shawl over her shoulders, the West Seneca native held a bouquet of roses as she made her vows.
"It worked out great," Carl Weinreber said.
The couple was considering a courthouse ceremony until indoor Covid-19 protocols limited the number of friends and relatives that could join them. Getting hitched at a Bills game seemed like an even better idea. They needed to tie the knot soon because the bride, who is in the Army, will soon be stationed in Texas.
"This will be our first one," she said of the playoff game. "If they win, I'm saying half of it was us."