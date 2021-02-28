Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

Sean Kirst: At St. Bernard's, despite pandemic, they still have some fish to fry: When Betty Rost called a planning meeting to gauge interest in a Lenten fish fry at St. Bernard's parish in Kaisertown, eight people showed up. Since they were volunteers she had already seen do extraordinary things, she had no doubt they could put together a fish fry that would succeed, despite all the restrictions of a pandemic. Friday, she learned if she was right. Read more

ACV Auctions files to go public: Buffalo's first billion-dollar startup is preparing to go public, in what could be a watershed moment for both the city's nascent technology scene and a slate of local investors. ACV Auctions, whose app lets car dealers buy and sell used cars online, is seeking to raise $100 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.