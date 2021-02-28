Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 28, 2021
Tripi on Mafia probe: 'It's an active organized crime investigation'
Does organized crime in the form of a Mafia family exist in Buffalo?
Court documents and statements made by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi in court suggest “Italian Organized Crime” exists.
It takes the form of drug dealing, bribery, possessing weapons, telemarketing scams and other illegal activities, according to the government.
But individuals linked to a federal investigation and their lawyers say investigators are connecting dots that don’t exist.
Today’s stories and others that will follow by Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel examine the government’s case and those who have been arrested. Looming in the background is a federal grand jury that has been hearing testimony.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall: The House early Saturday passed President Biden's coronavirus relief package – and it would provide plenty of relief for Buffalo's schools. The city's schools would receive $245.1 million in aid under the proposal, although that figure could shrink as the bill moves on to the Senate. Read more
More than 90 WNY bars and restaurants free from Covid-19 curfew again: A State Supreme Court justice on Saturday ruled in favor of a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants seeking to stay open past the state's 11 p.m. curfew. Read more
The Smith family goes to school – during a pandemic: As part of a Buffalo News project, photographer Harry Scull Jr. spent time capturing images of the Smith family of Arcade – parents Kyle and Andrea and their three sons, Phineas, Bennett and Jensen, as they navigated the school year. Read more
Trudeau: Canadian, U.S. border to remain closed 'for now ... to keep safe': The Canadian prime minister, in a prerecorded interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that will air today, offered Canadians and Americans no hope that the border between the two countries will reopen anytime soon. Trudeau's comments came in the 12th month of the border closure. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: At St. Bernard's, despite pandemic, they still have some fish to fry: When Betty Rost called a planning meeting to gauge interest in a Lenten fish fry at St. Bernard's parish in Kaisertown, eight people showed up. Since they were volunteers she had already seen do extraordinary things, she had no doubt they could put together a fish fry that would succeed, despite all the restrictions of a pandemic. Friday, she learned if she was right. Read more
ACV Auctions files to go public: Buffalo’s first billion-dollar startup is preparing to go public, in what could be a watershed moment for both the city’s nascent technology scene and a slate of local investors. ACV Auctions, whose app lets car dealers buy and sell used cars online, is seeking to raise $100 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Read more
Hope House is closing: The Genesee Street homeless shelter is scheduled to close March 31 because the structure – which provides temporary, dormitory-style housing to an estimated 250 to 300 women and children each year – is not compatible with state codes for size and privacy requirements. Read more
Democrats endorse Gould of Cheektowaga police for Erie County sheriff: Brian J. Gould, 44, is a 24-year Cheektowaga Police Department veteran who became assistant chief last year. He developed a crisis intervention program during his seven years as a lieutenant, the first of its kind in the region, and trained hundreds of officers in intervention techniques. Read more
WEATHER
A warm final day of February: WGRZ’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures nearing 50 degrees by this evening. There’s a chance for scattered rain showers. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
What’s filling up Seneca One tower? When Douglas Jemal bought the vacant Seneca One tower out of foreclosure more than four years ago, there was plenty of skepticism about what he could do. Fast forward to 2021, and Buffalo’s tallest building has a redesigned look, a new central focus and a growing tenant list that has the complex more than three-fourths filled. Read more
For Jemal, the Richardson campus offers 'exactly the type of challenges that I love': If he secures the lease, the Washington, D.C.-based developer has ambitious plans for the Richardson Olmsted Campus, including a new name for its hotel – the Richardson – plus residences, restaurants, a craft brewery and more. Read more
BILLS
Bills address offensive line with No. 30 pick in News' first 2021 mock draft: Keeping in mind that free agency will alter draft needs, here is The News’ first mock draft of the 2021 offseason, taking on the first round, plus the Bills’ two other top-100 selections. Read more
SABRES
'As the Sabres Turn' is a recurring show that just won't stop: At Sabres games these days, "we need some calliope music like you hear in the old big tops. Because right now, this team is just one giant circus," Mike Harrington writes. Read more
Inside the NHL: Birth of Sabres featured as new book tells stories of jerseys, names: The history of the Sabres' uniforms, of course, is a complicated one. And it's one of several stories tackled in a new book, "Fabric of the Game: The stories behind the NHL's Names, Logos and Uniforms." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The effort to save USS The Sullivans, a sinking World War II-era destroyer at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park, got a big boost Saturday. West Herr Automotive donated $50,000 to a fundraising campaign to diffuse the cost of emergency repairs, Caitlin Dewey reports.
• The pandemic can certainly be stressful for anyone. At Pioneer Middle School, therapy dogs are putting smiles on the faces of students and teachers during a difficult time, WGRZ's Heather Ly reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 8.
