The author of what might be the best dunk of the season in Western New York high school basketball said he was just waiting for the right time.

"I’ve talked about it the whole season," Niagara Falls High basketball player James Robinson told The News on Sunday. "I was just waiting for the perfect moment. I got the ball and saw nobody behind me and decided that it was my moment."

Robinson went full windmill and the flush on the fast break Saturday against Nichols in the last game of the regular season.

Here’s that @james21801277 windmill dunk we were talking about… 🔥🔥🔥 #FallsWay🏀 pic.twitter.com/XZ8suiveSo — Niagara Falls HS Wolverines Basketball (18-2) (@NFHSbball) February 18, 2023

Given all the buildup, the 6-foot-4 Robinson reached relatively calmly as he headed back up the court.

"I didn’t really have a crazy reaction because I already knew I could do," he said. "But just doing it in game is different.

"I was really proud of myself."

His teammates and the crowd were quite a bit more excited.

“The reaction from my teammates was amazing,” he said. “I’ve been telling them all season I wanted this, and it finally happened in the last game of the regular season.

“The audience was crazy. Everyone was out of their seat before I even dunked it. They knew what I was about to do.”

Robinson has closed the season with a bang. He had 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in an 82-55 victory against Lewiston-Porter on Thursday in the Niagara Frontier League championship game. He then had 21 points in the 80-61 victory Saturday against Nichols.

Robinson is the Wolverines' leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game.

Niagara Falls, ranked No. 2 in The News' large schools poll, is the No. 3 seed in the Class AA bracket of the Section VI playoffs.