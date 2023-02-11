Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The road to the Super Bowl starts with a regular season full of disparate schedules. While the NHL's matrix isn't nearly as stark as what we see in the NFL, gauging strength of schedule definitely has a role in the backdrop for the Eastern Conference wild card race.

And it paints a difficult picture for the Sabres.

Observations: Sabres build early lead, endure complete meltdown in 7-2 loss to Flames The Sabres gave up four goals in the second period, with three of them coming in the early going in a span of 1 minute, 47 seconds.

Entering Sunday's play, the Sabres have 31 games left. There are 17 on the road and 17 remaining against teams in a playoff position at the start of Saturday. Buffalo, Washington and the New York Islanders all still have their California trip to play, with the Sabres opening theirs Monday in Los Angeles. Pittsburgh is on its sojourn now, wrapping it up Tuesday in San Jose.

The Sabres have the most games remaining, but claiming points from those games in hand won't be easy. Buffalo has the most road games left among the five teams – maybe that's not a bad thing given how this season has gone – and the 17 games against current playoff teams are tied with the Islanders for the most.

While the Sabres have two games apiece left against Washington, the Islanders and Florida, five of those six are on the road. The only home game is the Feb. 26 meeting with the Caps.

Impact of Tage Thompson, top line among Sabres storylines to watch in second half Thompson’s ascent into superstar status, combined with the exceptional performances of linemates Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, is a key reason why the Sabres are ahead of schedule in GM Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a winner in Buffalo.

You want a tough road week? Try March 13 at Toronto, March 15 at Washington and March 17 at Philadelphia. A rough finish? April 10 at the Rangers, April 11 at New Jersey, April 13 vs. Ottawa and April 14 at Columbus.

What pitfalls might await the others? Here's a breakdown of what each wild card contender has left:

Pittsburgh (30 left/16 home, 14 road/13 vs. current playoff teams): The Penguins seem the most secure right now. They've played fewer games than everyone and don't have a lot of tough opponents left. The Feb. 23 visit by Connor McDavid-led Edmonton rates as must-see TV.

Washington (28 left/16 home, 12 road/12 vs. current playoff teams): The games in hand and the two head-to-head meetings make them the Sabres' main target to overcome. The Caps have a lot of winnable home games, but their road contests include trips to Boston, Carolina, both New Yorks, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

New York Islanders (26 left/13 home, 13 road/17 vs. current playoff teams): The Sabres make both their trips to UBS Arena in March. The Bo Horvat trade raised eyebrows, but will it take the Isles over the top? They've been propped all season by goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Sabres' bye-week fun another sign of 'close' team, from contract news to beach football “These guys care about each other and they want the best for each other. That’s not something that we’ll ever take for granted because it’s not easy to have. I’m excited about that,” said Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams.

Florida (27 left/15 home, 12 away/14 vs. current playoff teams): The Panthers are finally starting to find their way and they have a seven-game homestand from March 2-18. Beware. The Sabres are there Feb. 24 and April 4. Buffalo has lost six straight against Florida and is 1-6-2 in its last nine trips to Sunrise.

The Captain on the GM

General manager Kevyn Adams referenced another of his breakfast summit meetings about the team with Kyle Okposo while talking to reporters Thursday, and the Sabres' captain acknowledged to this corner Friday that his relationship with the GM is unique in his career.

"I had an agent when I started my career who would talk about becoming a pro and surviving in pro hockey and he was like, 'As long as nobody says anything to you, then you're doing a good job.' That's that's how it was then and it's just so different now here," Okposo said.

Mike Harrington: Sabres are in playoff race ahead of schedule, and Kevyn Adams is walking interesting line When the Sabres hit the ice for practice Thursday in the wake of their bye week, they were three points out of the final playoff slot. They wake up Friday morning with five games in hand over the New York Islanders and three over Washington.

"I know that other organizations are still like that and they want that mystique and they want you to be on eggshells. But that's just not how we're doing things here. With Kevyn, the way that he came in observing and really taking his time to get to know the organization and get to know the people in it and how it worked before he made any rash decisions matters. It speaks to who he is.

"He and I have a very similar connection about that, and I think that that's only deepened our relationship and we're just honest with each other. That's a big part of this culture."

Okposo said he understands the short-term/long-term line Adams is going to have to walk with the approaching NHL trade deadline.

"What long term outcome is going to be the best for your organization? That's the question," Okposo said. "Is it to get all these younger guys experience in these situations down the stretch? Or bring people in and maybe create some animosity for guys that have been playing here all year and put us in this position, and then all of a sudden their opportunity gets taken? I think experience for the younger guys is invaluable, both short term and long term. And to add on to it is the fact that I think we're good enough to make it.

"Only time will tell, and we'll see, but we're going to continue to get better and we're going to make a push here. I'm happy he has our best interest in mind, no matter what he decides. He's obviously going to make the decisions that he thinks are best for the organization. But when we talk, I think his philosophies are very sound."

Sutter on Sabres history

Inside the Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin's next contract with Sabres comes into focus with Dylan Cozens signed NHL teams aren’t paying for past performance with young players such as Cozens. They’re projecting what the they will cost in the future, Lance Lysowski says.

Came out of the Sabres' locker room after practice Friday and veteran Calgary coach Darryl Sutter was in the hallway admiring the Sabres Hall of Fame display and the Memorial Auditorium memorabilia that line the tunnel wall leading to the ice. Sutter, remember, played his entire NHL career from 1980-87 at old Chicago Stadium.

"It's so awesome," Sutter said. "You go to these older places where you going into the second and third rinks, and you're coming from the Aud to here and it really sticks out in your mind, obviously, because it was really similar to Chicago Stadium in terms of size and where the corners were all different, things like that.

"You come in the new building, and these teams have taken something from that (old) building and put it in this one. Behind that name wall, there is actually part of the old Aud. Pretty cool to see there. You go through the list and you see all the guys you've played or coached against. Joe Crozier was my first pro coach (with the 1979-80 New Brunswick Hawks of the AHL), and he's on the wall."

Sutter, then a 22-year-old, said he had vivid memories of the four-game sweep the Hawks endured from the Sabres in the second round of the 1980 playoffs, his first trip to the NHL.

"It wasn't a fun place to play," he said of the Aud. "You look at that picture of Gilbert Perreault out there. You're a buck 75 (175 pounds) like I was, and you see him going 200 mph and he's over 200 pounds coming straight at you. It's kind of like, 'Get out of the way.' "

Sabres' commitment to doing 'unsavory things' to win stands out to analyst Kevin Weekes At 56 points in 50 games, the Sabres are four points behind Washington (60 points in 53 games) for the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot and one point behind Pittsburgh (57 points in 49 games) for the second spot.

A funny Sutter connection is that he played for Joe Crozier, whose son, Rich, was the high school coach of Calgary defenseman and St. Joe's product Dennis Gilbert. Rich Crozier is a high school legend pushing 300 career victories. Joe Crozier, the first coach of the French Connection, died in October at age 93.

After his news conference ended, Sutter walked back to the display and chatted about more Buffalo memories, such as staying at the then-Statler Hilton hotel and eating at Sinatra's Restaurant. He admired the players on the wall such as Jim Schoenfeld and Jerry Korab, as well as the plaques of former coach/GM Punch Imlach and longtime ex-equipment man Rip Simonick.

The display is great. A hockey lifer like Sutter loved it. Repeat memo to the Sabres: Replicate it in a public area so fans can see it, too.

Broadway seems to be off Kane's list

What happens with Patrick Kane now? The Islanders got Bo Horvat, and the Rangers, who had seemingly been Kane's No. 1 choice on the way out of Chicago, got Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday from St. Louis. It would appear that ends any thought Kane might have had for a reunion with Artemi Panarin.

"It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade," Kane admitted Friday to Chicago reporters. "If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they filled their void and went ahead and made a deal. So it is what it is."

Panarin also had history with Tarasenko, as they were linemates with Washington's Evgeni Kuznetsov on the 2011 Russian team that upset Canada in the gold medal game of the World Juniors in Buffalo.

Around the boards

• The mind-numbing numbers to remember heading into the Sabres' California trip that opens Monday in Los Angeles: Buffalo is 10-1-2 on the road this season vs. the Western Conference, losing only in regulation at Seattle, in overtime at Chicago and in a shootout at Minnesota.

• Life comes at you fast. The Tarasenko trade leaves the Blues with just six regulars from their 2019 Stanley Cup team: Forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Ivan Barbashev, defenseman Colton Parayko and goalie Jordan Binnington.

• Great surprise move by the Rochester Amerks on Friday night in naming the press box after longtime play-by-play man Don Stevens, who has called more than 3,000 games since the 1986-87 season. What a voice. What a legend. Totally synonymous with the franchise.

During the first intermission, we surprised @DonStevensAmerk by naming our press box after him.He's called over 3,000 Amerks games and is the voice of all our favorite memories. — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) February 11, 2023