In Town of Tonawanda, power outages and downed trees: 'A big storm, and it’s getting worse'

About 10% of the homes in the Town of Tonawanda went without electrical power for at least part of Friday.

Several streets near Ellicott Creek were flooding Friday afternoon, and town officials were hoping that recent sewer line improvements would keep the chilly water from flowing into basements.

Limbs blew off trees “all over town,” and a big tree topped over onto a home on Yorkshire Road, causing an estimated $150,000 damage, according to Town Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger.

Nine people stranded at a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel that lost power were taken to a town warming facility at the Hoover Middle School.

“This is a big storm, and it’s getting worse,” Emminger told The Buffalo News shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. “By the time it’s over, I think it might rank as the second or third worst storm we’ve had in this town since the Blizzard of 1977.”

Emminger said he spent part of the day out surveying the situation in the town – one of Erie County’s most populated suburbs – and checking in with police, highway crews and other town personnel.

“The police chief tells me that there are still too many drivers out on the roads, but for the most part, people in town are observing the driving ban,” Emminger said. “If not for that, things could be a lot worse.”

Emminger said “about 2,600 households” who get power from National Grid were without power at least part of the day. That’s a little over 10% of the town’s National Grid customers.

The supervisor urged town residents to stay at home and observe county and town driving bans.

“If you lose power and are getting cold, and you need to get to the Warming Center, call our Town Police at 876-5300,” Emminger said. “They will get you there. Don’t drive yourself.”

As he spoke to a News reporter on his cellphone, Emminger said: “A town snowplow just drove down my street. That’s a good sign.”