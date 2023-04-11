Age 89, of Cheektowaga, April 5, 2023. Wife of the late Donald A.; loving mother of Susan Toussaint, Thomas D. (Nancy) Hyzy and Patricia H. (Thomas E.) Pericak; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews, who loved her deeply; sister of Gertrude (late Terence) Smith, Gerard (Shirley) Fleischman and the late Thaddeus (late Irene) Fleischman, late Dorothy (late Raymond) Lazenski and the late Norbert Fleischman. Family and friends may call Friday, April 14, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd, East Amherst, (1 mile north of Maple Rd. just past Klein Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 15, 10:30 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd, Swormville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernaFuneral.com for the Hyzy family.