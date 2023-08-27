(1934-2023) of Depew NY. Entered eternal rest on August 17 after battling a series of complications. Bill and his late wife Judi were born in Buffalo and spent their entire lives in WNY. Bill was survived by their children William Jr. (Valerie S. Thompson), Colleen (Peter LaConti), Daniel (Carmella), Andrew (Jacquelyn), Katherine (Richard Thomas), Molly (William) Scott and Martin (Juliet), and sister Mauretta Barden. He also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Gladys, father, William J. Hurley Sr., and wife of 64 years, Judith (Richard). Bill attended St. Joe's and was a 3-sport standout earning AllState honors in basketball in 1949. He was inducted into St. Joe's Hall of Fame. He later attended Canisius College before being drafted into service. Bill was honorably discharged to attend to his family due to his ailing father, who passed soon after his discharge. Bill was a dedicated servant to his community and OLBS/St. Martha's parish. Bill had a distinguished career serving several local construction companies as a surveying engineer. Bill will be remembered as a loyal friend and a selfless father who sacrificed incredibly to support and provide for his family. He was a model of consistency and an ever-present figure in the lives of his kids and grandchildren a first ballot Hall of Fame Dad. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 2 at St. Martha's Church, 10 French Road in Depew. Family will receive guests before Mass and a reception for family and friends will be held immediately following the service. In his memory gifts can be made to St. Martha's Church.