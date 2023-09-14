of Buffalo, NY, September 11, 2023, at age 71. Beloved companion of Patricia Hachten; loving father of Brian, Patrick (Brittney) and Denis (Bridget Capella) Hurley; devoted grandfather of Sadie; dear brother of Patrick (Margaret), Maryjo Conrad, Barbara (Sheldon) Yount, Annie and the late Suzy Hurley; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held Privately. Denis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed ballroom dancing and playing ice hockey. If Desired, donations in memory of Denis may be made to the Lake Erie Foundation. Please share your online condolences @ www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
