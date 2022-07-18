 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HURD - Peter G.

Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest July 12, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Kropovitch) Hurd; devoted father to Scott (Maryellen), Jason (Nicki) and Charles Hurd; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Camden, Violet and Charlotte. Former Owner and President of EPCO Manufacturing. Former American Legion Commander of Erie County. Friends may visit Thursday, July 21st, from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22nd, at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity, 130 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202. For online condolences, memories and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com

