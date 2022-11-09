 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUNT Roger B. Jr.

  Updated
HUNT Roger B. Jr.
HUNT Roger B. Jr. November 4, 2022. Father of Roger B. Hunt, III and Robert A. Hunt; brother of Brian (late Carol) Hunt; son of the late Roger B. Sr. and Dorothy Hunt, No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Friday morning, November 11th at 10 o'clock at The Hope Center, 781 Maple Road, Amherst, 14221. Memorials may be made to AA Buffalo Central Office, 111 Crocker Street, Sloan, NY 14212. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com

