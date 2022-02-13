How we see it: Who wins the Super Bowl between Bengals and Rams?

Here is how The News' sports reporters see Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams are a four-point favorite.
Jay Skurski: Think back to last year’s Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs largely by exposing Kansas City’s injury-riddled offensive line. Fast forward, and the biggest advantage in this game is the Rams’ defensive line, led by future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Von Miller, going up against the weak Cincinnati offensive line. That’s enough to tilt the scales in favor of a Los Angeles team that, like Tampa Bay last year, is playing in its home stadium. The Bengals have been a team of destiny, but the Rams have a more complete roster from 1 to 53. The Bengals have impressive playmakers in quarterback Joe Burrow, rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase – who is joined by Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to form an intimidating top three – and running back Joe Mixon, but the Rams can come close to matching offensive weapons, while having the game-wreckers on defense necessary to get the job done. I like the over and the Rams to cover in what should be a fun game. Rams, 30-23.
Katherine Fitzgerald: I don’t think you can count out the Bengals, given all they’ve accomplished this postseason, but I still think the Rams have the edge. Rams star Aaron Donald expressed great confidence in the plan he and the defense have for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and I expect him to feast against the Cincinnati offensive line. Burrow’s going to be thrilling to watch for a long time, but I think Matthew Stafford’s journey and experience give him an advantage. Pair that with coach Sean McVay and playmakers on both sides of the Rams' roster, and the home team might be too much to overcome for the plucky Bengals. I’ll say Cooper Kupp will have the first massive catch for LA, but Odell Beckham Jr. will have the statement catch. Still, the Bengals will stay in it. Let’s have it come down to a field goal, once more, for this season’s sake. Rams, 27-24.
Mark Gaughan: The first two things to consider in handicapping any game are: Is there a big advantage at quarterback? Is there a big advantage on the line of scrimmage? Let’s give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a slight advantage over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. A very slight advantage. But how can you look at the Rams’ defensive line and say it’s not a huge mismatch against the Bengals’ offensive line? Burrow was sacked 51 times this year, most in the NFL. Part of the reason was he held the ball too long a lot. If Aaron Donald doesn’t have a big day against the middle three of Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins and Hakeem Adeniji, I’ll eat my new Senior Bowl baseball cap. It isn’t as big a mismatch as last year, when the poor Chiefs were playing with two backup tackles against the Bucs’ elite front four. But it’s a mismatch. The Bengals must get running back Joe Mixon rolling to keep Burrow ahead of schedule. On the other side of the trenches, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and right tackle Rob Havenstein is very good. Rams coach Sean McVay got outcoached three years ago by Bill Belichick in this game. McVay will do much better this time. Rams, 31-17.
Jason Wolf: Give me Aaron Donald and Von Miller against the Bengals' offensive line all day. Don't get me wrong. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon will make plays. They're too talented to be shut down completely. (And it'll be fun watching Jalen Ramsey's reaction when he gets beat!) But the Bengals are going to have problems keeping their young quarterback clean and Ramsey will make them pay for mistakes. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham should put on a clinic against a Cincinnati pass defense that ranked in the bottom quarter of the league in yards allowed. Rams, 31-20.
Rachel Lenzi: Joe Burrow’s last playoff loss still stings. Granted, it was in 2014, and his high school team in Athens, Ohio, lost in the state championship game in Columbus. But that’s one of the many things that drives Burrow, and has gotten him and the Bengals into the Super Bowl. Burrow has maneuvered the Bengals to this point, and if you’re on the precipice of winning the biggest game in your career, and in your sport, there’s no turning back. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a different scenario than Burrow, as his first playoff run with the Rams has also been his most productive. Burrow and Stafford’s supporting casts will be decisive in the outcome. Aaron Donald is going to cause trouble for Burrow and for the Bengals' offensive line, but the Bengals brought down a Super Bowl favorite two weeks ago, and will continue that run in the biggest game of the year. Bengals, 27-21.