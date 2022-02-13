How we see it: Who wins the Super Bowl between Bengals and Rams?

Mark Gaughan: The first two things to consider in handicapping any game are: Is there a big advantage at quarterback? Is there a big advantage on the line of scrimmage? Let’s give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a slight advantage over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. A very slight advantage. But how can you look at the Rams’ defensive line and say it’s not a huge mismatch against the Bengals’ offensive line? Burrow was sacked 51 times this year, most in the NFL. Part of the reason was he held the ball too long a lot. If Aaron Donald doesn’t have a big day against the middle three of Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins and Hakeem Adeniji, I’ll eat my new Senior Bowl baseball cap. It isn’t as big a mismatch as last year, when the poor Chiefs were playing with two backup tackles against the Bucs’ elite front four. But it’s a mismatch. The Bengals must get running back Joe Mixon rolling to keep Burrow ahead of schedule. On the other side of the trenches, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and right tackle Rob Havenstein is very good. Rams coach Sean McVay got outcoached three years ago by Bill Belichick in this game. McVay will do much better this time. Rams, 31-17.