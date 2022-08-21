Sunday, August 21, 2022

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayden Panettiere, 33; Elarica Johnson, 33;Usain Bolt, 36; Loretta Devine, 73.

Happy Birthday: Take nothing for granted this year. Do whatever it takes to sort through what's possible and put your thoughts in motion. A well-thought-out plan will help you ease pressure and recognize how little you need if your plan is solid. Do what makes you happy, and you'll have no regrets. Take responsibility for your happiness by exploring what life has to offer. Your numbers are 5, 11, 18, 24, 33, 35, 46.

ARIES(March21-April19):Don't lose sight of your goals or lose touch with those who can help you advance. Being outgoing will help build enthusiasm and interest in what you pursue. Time spent with someone you love will lead to shared plans. 2 stars

TAURUS(April20-May20):Note the changes in your community or professional circle, and you'll discover how to incorporate adjustments that keep you ahead of the competition. Being informed will position you for success. Don't give up. 4 stars

GEMINI(May21-June20):Emotions will infiltrate your discussions if you aren't careful. Paying attention to detail, being truthful and playing by the rules will make a difference in an outcome that can affect your living arrangements. Don't make assumptions. Choose love over discord. 3 stars

CANCER(June21-July22):Wait to see what others do before initiating a move. Play it safe by paying attention to what matters most to you. You'll gain insight into how you can satisfy your needs and make someone you love happy. 3 stars

LEO(July23-Aug.22): Spend time with people who make you think and offer stellar advice. Give yourself an image update. A new look will give you a sparkle that will make others gravitate toward you. Choose peace, love and happiness. 4 stars

VIRGO(Aug.23-Sept.22):Check your emotions at the door and refuse to let anyone force you into an argument. Your intelligence will falter if you let your feelings take over. A change of scenery will give you a different perspective on life, love and expectations. 2 stars

LIBRA(Sept.23-Oct.22):By sweetening an experience you encounter with a positive attitude, you'll win hands-on help and monetary support needed to reach your target. Stay focused and take physical action, and do your best to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Romance is favored. 5 stars

SCORPIO(Oct.23-Nov.21):Emotional spending will set you back. Occupy your mind with challenges, and use your knowledge and skills to make a difference. You'll realize your potential and good fortune by spending less time on emotional issues and more time helping those in need. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS(Nov.22-Dec.21): Serious investigation of your feelings will open possibilities. Once you realize how best to contribute, everything will fall into place. Take control and lead the way, and you'll ward off interference from someone trying to outmaneuver you. 3 stars

CAPRICORN(Dec.22-Jan.19):Keep life simple by doing your best to get along with everyone. By being observant, you'll gain insight into what others want and what they're willing to do in return. A positive change may cost you, but it will be worthwhile. 3 stars

AQUARIUS(Jan.20-Feb.18):Engage in something that excites you. Personal and home improvements will positively affect you and your loved ones. A special event will bring you closer to someone you love. A domestic adjustment will brighten your day. Romance is featured. 5 stars

PISCES(Feb.19-March20): Simplify your life instead of taking on too much or overdoing it mentally, physically or financially. Focus on your home and surroundings and what you can do that's affordable yet entertaining. Use your imagination, but stick to a budget. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are friendly, outgoing and passionate. You are wise and helpful. Astrological forecasts should be read for entertainment only. Predictions have no basis in fact.