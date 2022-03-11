Tags
Traffic crawls by the scorched tree on Warner Road in Lancaster, where two 19-year-old women died Wednesday night in a horrific car crash, and where a 19-year-old man was badly injured.
Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises.
The accident happened at about 4:10 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe a high rate of speed is a factor in the crash.
In total, 18-year-old Kahill J. Reeves faces 17 felonies and 23 misdemeanor charges in Erie and Niagara counties.
"Unfortunately, we have another change in our plans by the district," Principal Moustafa Khalil said in an email to teachers at McKinley on Saturday evening, shortly after the school district made the return-to-school announcement.
Moog, in a federal lawsuit filed this week in Buffalo, said a software engineer who quit the company's Los Angeles-area office in December took more than 136,000 digital files related to flight control software to her new employer, Skyryse, a six-year-old startup.
The most recent crash happened Monday in Clarence and took the lives of two Williamsville South High School students. On March 2, a crash in Lancaster killed two 19-year-olds. Speed is believed to be a factor in both crashes.
"I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail over something I didn't mean to do," Jason Washington Jr. testified during 65 minutes on the stand.
Detectives described the triple shooting in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue as a targeted incident, a police spokesman said.
Here is The Buffalo News’ first mock draft of the offseason, complete with the Buffalo Bills’ scheduled selections on the first two nights.
