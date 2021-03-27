‘The Cottages’ in Hamburg are inspired by English style

The charming town of Hamburg has added an exciting new patio home community that is open and ready for buyers.
Called ‘The Cottages,’ Wetzl Development’s completed model is ready for tours.
“Wetzl Development has been building in the Southtowns for over 40 years. Both apartment complexes and single-family luxury homes. Stonebridge Patio Homes is also one of our developments,” said Wetzl Development Project Coordinator.
The three streets surrounding the development are Newton Road, McKinley Parkway and Boston State Road. The Cottages have a beautiful view of the Boston Hills and are minutes away from the Village of Hamburg with all its dining and shopping options.
Just down the road are Hamburg Brewing, Pellicano Vineyard Hamburg Winery and access to Route 219. The 18 Mile Creek Golf Course is literally across the street.
Wetzl Development broke ground in October 2020, with 17 of the 45 lots sold. With six floorplans to choose from that range from 1,233-2,254 square feet, there is a model for everyone. The homes are inspired by English cottages designed with a modern twist. Each model also comes with standard features as well as various options.
The model was based on the flexible Andover plan has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Some of the models make room for a third and fourth bedroom, and come with a second-floor loft options. All plans come with a full basement with 8’ ceiling height and two car garages. A first-floor laundry is also featured in all of the models. Depending on your lifestyle, the floorplans really are varied with some including breakfast areas. Patios are also an option that can be added.
Interior features include 8’/9’ ceilings on the first and second floors (if the model has one). Buyers have the choice of gas or electric for the range and dryer. Buyers also have choices of hardwood or ceramic tile in the foyer, mudroom, laundry, kitchen and bathroom. Walk-in showers and closets are standard in the master bedrooms and all patio homes also have a fireplace in the family room.
There rae granite countertops in the kitchen and Wilson art laminated countertops in the bath. Kohler fixtures are used as are Whirlpool/Frigidaire dishwasher and microwave.
Exterior features include 30-year architectural roof singles, Pella Pro Line windows, maintenance free vinyl siding and a partial stone front. Each home is also landscaped.
For those looking for a maintenance-free lifestyle, The Cottages are condo status, with an HOA set to be $150 per month that covers all plowing and shoveling, lawn mowing, front home landscaping, water/sewer, and trash pickup.
The model, located at 6385 Boston State Road, Hamburg is open Saturday and Sunday om 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Prices start in the $390’s.
For more information regarding The Cottages, contact Brenda Pope at 716-649-3499, ext. #1 or Judy Black at 716-310-4085. To see floorplans, visit wetzldevelopment.com.