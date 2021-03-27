‘The Cottages’ in Hamburg are inspired by English style

The charming town of Hamburg has added an exciting new patio home community that is open and ready for buyers.

Called ‘The Cottages,’ Wetzl Development’s completed model is ready for tours.

“Wetzl Development has been building in the Southtowns for over 40 years. Both apartment complexes and single-family luxury homes. Stonebridge Patio Homes is also one of our developments,” said Wetzl Development Project Coordinator.

The three streets surrounding the development are Newton Road, McKinley Parkway and Boston State Road. The Cottages have a beautiful view of the Boston Hills and are minutes away from the Village of Hamburg with all its dining and shopping options.

Just down the road are Hamburg Brewing, Pellicano Vineyard Hamburg Winery and access to Route 219. The 18 Mile Creek Golf Course is literally across the street.

Wetzl Development broke ground in October 2020, with 17 of the 45 lots sold. With six floorplans to choose from that range from 1,233-2,254 square feet, there is a model for everyone. The homes are inspired by English cottages designed with a modern twist. Each model also comes with standard features as well as various options.