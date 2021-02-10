New BNBA video highlights economic impact of homebuilding industry throughout WNY and beyond

Philip J. Nanula, Public Relations Chairman of the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association (BNBA) and Essex Homes of WNY president and CEO, announced the release of “The Metro Area Impact of Home Building in Buffalo, NY,” a 30-minute video based on a comprehensive study by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) commissioned by the BNBA.
The video explores the short and long-term economic impacts that all phases of the homebuilding process have on the WNY region and beyond.
The video may be viewed in its entirety under the section entitled “Buffalo Metro Area Home Building Impact Study,” on the first page of the BNBA’s website at bnba.org.
“This new study and resulting video are just two of the many benefits associated with BNBA membership and serves to highlight how the residential construction industry and its trickle-down economics have far-reaching effects ranging from increased tax revenues to permanent job growth, debunking the myth that homebuilding doesn’t pay its own way,” said Nanula.
“In the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic, these issues have become even more relevant as essential businesses like those in the homebuilding industry work to keep their organizations thriving following the economic upheaval of 2020,” he said.
Narrated by BNBA Consulting Economist, Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., the 30-minute video highlights key economic issues surrounding the building industry by providing an in-depth explanation and discussion of the three different phases associated with the homebuilding process (Construction Phase, “Ripple” Phase, and Occupancy Phase). It explores alternative approaches to thinking outside the box when it comes to understanding the role new home construction plays within the economy.
Nanula points out that the video has been so well received by those in the construction industry that it is on the fast track for dissemination to various elected officials in both local and state governments, while serving as a model for similar videos to be produced across the country by other regional home building associations like the BNBA.
“This video is very informative and provides relevant statistics on how everything from paychecks to property taxes flow back into the economy as the result of building just one home.
“For example, if just one regional builder employs more than 50 subcontractors, you begin to get an idea of just how far-reaching the economic impacts are, especially after viewing the cost/benefit analysis demonstrated in this video,” he said.
“In addition, Dr. Eisenberg very astutely makes the case for recognizing new residential construction as one of the area’s largest employers when looking collectively at all those in our region who are involved in the homebuilding process from start to finish,” said Nanula.
Finally, this video serves as an educational tool that can be utilized by subcontractors to inform employees about the economic impact of their daily work, as well as by educators looking to provide students of any age with a comprehensive overview of the building process, including those pursuing degrees across multiple academic disciplines ranging from engineering to business.
