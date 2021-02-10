New BNBA video highlights economic impact of homebuilding industry throughout WNY and beyond

Narrated by BNBA Consulting Economist, Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., the 30-minute video highlights key economic issues surrounding the building industry by providing an in-depth explanation and discussion of the three different phases associated with the homebuilding process (Construction Phase, “Ripple” Phase, and Occupancy Phase). It explores alternative approaches to thinking outside the box when it comes to understanding the role new home construction plays within the economy.

Nanula points out that the video has been so well received by those in the construction industry that it is on the fast track for dissemination to various elected officials in both local and state governments, while serving as a model for similar videos to be produced across the country by other regional home building associations like the BNBA.

“This video is very informative and provides relevant statistics on how everything from paychecks to property taxes flow back into the economy as the result of building just one home.

“For example, if just one regional builder employs more than 50 subcontractors, you begin to get an idea of just how far-reaching the economic impacts are, especially after viewing the cost/benefit analysis demonstrated in this video,” he said.