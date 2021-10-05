Natale Builders opens Asher Crossing in Williamsville

The Village of Williamsville’s tree-lined streets, charm and energy create a desirable location to live; and Natale Builders gorgeous new townhomes on California Drive make it even more desirable.
The new community — Asher Crossing — has been designed to blend in with the surrounding architecture.
The results come from the combined 50 years of workmanship and cutting-edge construction techniques that Natale Builders brings to each project.
Twenty-eight townhouses will be built in a succession of five, 4-unit buildings and one, 8-unit structure between Milton Street and Lehigh Memorial Trail.
Alternating exteriors of stone, brick and engineered wood siding distinguish each townhouse. Most buildings feature a design that offsets the townhouses to promote privacy amongst the covered porches and concrete patios.
Privacy is enhanced with the installation of sound batts between each townhouse and within each home between the 1st and 2nd floors and the 2nd and 3rd floors. Asher Crossing’s model home is in the first 4-unit building.
The Bringham layout, which is 2,213 square feet, is featured in the model home. The Acadia (2,220 square feet) and Carlyle (2,213 square feet) are two other layouts to consider. Each floor plan features three levels of living space, each with its own unique features such as a recreation room with wet bar, an additional bathroom, and the option of an elevator or dumbwaiter.
The street level of the model home has two points of entry, the front door facing California Dr. and the garage man door at the rear of the townhouse. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into the office that’s filled with natural light shining in through two 6’7” tall windows. A full bathroom is accessible from both the office and hallway. Mechanicals are neatly tucked away in closets and a dumbwaiter is perfectly positioned close to the entry from the garage, ready to transport shopping and packages to the main level. The large two-story great room and kitchen continue the trend started on the street level by taking full advantage of the natural light. The quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring, and Aristokraft cabinetry complement one another while the matching stone surround of the electric fireplace and kitchen backsplash tie the two rooms together. The large island comfortably sits four and provides additional workspace while preparing meals or unloading the dumbwaiter. An eating area rests between the great room and kitchen. Past the pantry and down the hall, are the laundry room, half bath and den which may be used as a bedroom but serves as the model home’s selection room. French doors lead to a balcony off the den/bedroom which adds to the appeal of the room. Up a quick flight of stairs, a cozy loft sits just outside the double doors leading to the primary bedroom. The upper level has a spa-like feel with a relaxing sitting area and large ensuite bathroom with granite countertops, a soaking tub and a luxurious shower with tile floor and tile walls to the ceiling. A separate vanity is situated between the bathroom and large walk-in closet.
Classic, Premier and Luxury finish levels allow for personalization of the interior of each townhouse. All Asher Crossing homeowners will enjoy the benefits of reduced assessments with condo tax status and will be members of a Homeowner’s Association. A low association fee includes snow removal, landscaping, water/sewer, trash, recycling, common area maintenance and exterior building maintenance.
Asher Crossing features unparalleled quality in a wonderful location. Shops, boutiques, restaurants and six parks are within walking distance; entrance to the 290 is a five-minute drive, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is an eight-minute drive, and the elementary, middle, and high schools are all less than 2 miles away.
The Asher Crossing model home located at 102C California Dr. features a full-service sales center staffed by Lisa Norman, the Neighborhood Sales Manager.
Lisa is available Saturday - Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. to facilitate the homebuying process through tours, plan and site selection, level of finish selection, construction updates and everything in between.
Prices start in the low $500s. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Lisa Norman at 716.583.1877 or lisa@natalebuilders.com.
(Photos Jim Lesinski.)