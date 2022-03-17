Marrano’s large spec home inventory has something for everyone

Home styles include single-family (two-story and ranch plans,) patio homes (single-story floor plans with loft options,) and townhomes (two-story and master down designs) in communities across Western New York such as Lockport, Amherst, Williamsville, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora and Hamburg.

“Marrano is the only builder to make a commitment to building spec homes on such a large scale,” continued Marrano. “We recognize that there is a huge need in Western New York for quality-built homes to fit all lifestyles and price ranges. In the past two months, we’ve sold 25 spec homes. We often hear that Marrano was their number one choice because of our reputation for building the best home designs in the places they want to live. With a fast turnover of spec home inventory, we continue to replace those sold with new products to make sure buyers always have a nice selection.”

“Spec homes fill many needs for the prospective buyer,” continued Marrano. “People moving in from out of town and need something fast, someone that just sold their home and needs to move within 30 to 60 days, families that want to move in before school starts, or those with some other reason for needing a quick closing can all benefit from Marrano’s move-in ready inventory.”