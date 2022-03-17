Marrano’s large spec home inventory has something for everyone

The largest home builder in Western New York has been building new homes for over 65 years. With a seriously low inventory of existing homes on the market, homebuyers have been gravitating toward new construction.
While many of their buyers prefer to choose the location, design and features that go into their dream home, building it from the ground up can take some time. Marrano has found a solution for those who would like a brand-new home but need it a little faster.
“We have a huge inventory of spec homes that can shorten the delivery times by months,” said Patrick Marrano, president of Marrano. “Every one of our spec homes are built with hand-picked options and trending features chosen by our professional design team. This ensures a comfortable living experience without sacrificing time to make selections and navigate the build process,” Marrano explained.
Marrano currently has between 50 and 60 spec homes at all stages of construction—foundation, framing, drywall, or 100% complete and move-in ready. Depending on where the home is in the process, customers can beat price increases related to the volatile lumber and building materials markets that are changing almost daily. In many cases, materials have already been purchased at a lower cost so buyers can benefit from that savings.
Home styles include single-family (two-story and ranch plans,) patio homes (single-story floor plans with loft options,) and townhomes (two-story and master down designs) in communities across Western New York such as Lockport, Amherst, Williamsville, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora and Hamburg.
“Marrano is the only builder to make a commitment to building spec homes on such a large scale,” continued Marrano. “We recognize that there is a huge need in Western New York for quality-built homes to fit all lifestyles and price ranges. In the past two months, we’ve sold 25 spec homes. We often hear that Marrano was their number one choice because of our reputation for building the best home designs in the places they want to live. With a fast turnover of spec home inventory, we continue to replace those sold with new products to make sure buyers always have a nice selection.”
“Spec homes fill many needs for the prospective buyer,” continued Marrano. “People moving in from out of town and need something fast, someone that just sold their home and needs to move within 30 to 60 days, families that want to move in before school starts, or those with some other reason for needing a quick closing can all benefit from Marrano’s move-in ready inventory.”
In addition to saving the expense of renting another property or moving twice, buyers own a new home and receive full warranties on all components. Unlike purchasing a pre-owned residence, homeowners won’t need to replace worn-out carpeting, fix a leaky roof or worry that the furnace will stop working on a cold, winter night. In addition, the latest, state-of-the-art products are included for energy efficiency, healthy air quality, and new technology needs.
“We carefully select products and locations to fit every lifestyle and price range. For example, buyers can choose a completed townhome at Carriage Lane in West Seneca for under $300,000 or Juniper Townhomes in Lancaster with a master bedroom down in the low-$300s. Both high-demand locations include trendy amenities, a state-of-the-art HVAC system that filters, purifies, and sterilizes the air for a safe and healthy indoor environment. In addition, our townhome communities are filed as condominiums, providing a maintenance-free lifestyle and significant real estate tax savings for residents.
For those looking for a maintenance-free patio home nearing completion at Plum Creek in North Lancaster, 71 Grambo Drive is available in the $400s. Centrally located in the Plum Creek Patio Home community off Broadway, Marrano’s popular patio home floor plan is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It has soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room/dining room, a beautifully appointed gas fireplace, a spacious open kitchen with hard-surface countertops, hardwood floors, and a first-floor laundry. The two-bedroom, 2-full bath design includes a master suite with a large WIC and spa bath. It also qualifies for condo status for significant tax savings.
Marrano’s single-family move-in ready inventory also includes a previous model home at 7 Jaycee Lane at Princeton Park in West Seneca. In addition to its award-winning neighborhood, this home has it all—great curb appeal, professional landscaping and decorating, plus every top-selling amenity. This 2-story home includes a Craftsman front façade, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, “L-shaped” kitchen layout with huge island, hobby room, and convenient second-floor laundry.
Designer features include hardwood floors, granite countertops, and the latest color schemes. The home reflects a significant savings priced at $579,900, and with the close-out of the community, it will be one of the last opportunities to buy a new home there.
“We understand our customers have different lifestyles and preferences. That’s why we offer a diverse selection of spec homes, in addition to our large portfolio of new home sites,” Marrano explained. “Current spec home designs range anywhere from 1,800 to over 3,000 square feet and are priced from the $280,000s to $600,000+. Our goal is to provide homes that people want in the location they want to live.”
Interested homebuyers can visit any of our fully decorated model centers throughout Western New York to inquire about our selection of spec homes and schedule a tour. Models are open Saturday through Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. More information can also be found at www.marrano.com but hurry, as these homes are selling fast.