Marrano’s East Aurora model blends Old-World charm with modern design

Known for its old-world charm and rich architectural craftsmanship, the Town of Aurora and nearby Village of East Aurora provide the perfect setting for Marrano’s Aurora Mills Patio Home community and new model home that is grand opening this weekend.

“From the historic appeal of the town to the simple beauty of the landscape, we knew Aurora Mills would be the ideal location for the carefree lifestyle homeowners would enjoy there,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Marrano.

“Four different patio home designs are available and reflect the local architecture. A blend of Roycroft-style exterior features enhances each design and include covered porches, gabled roof designs, fluted columns and stone accents.”

Floor plans include ranch and first-floor master bedroom layouts with available lofts. Exclusive home designs range from 1,600 to over 3,000 square feet and feature modern design elements such as spacious, open floor plans, large gourmet kitchens, brightly lit sunrooms, lavish master suites, and state-of-the-art components.