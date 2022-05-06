Marrano grand opens first floor master bedroom townhome in Lancaster

Marrano has been building innovative, high-quality homes at Pleasant Meadows in Lancaster for years,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Marrano.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of our new Juniper Townhomes model in this community. The success we’ve had building single-family, patio homes, and townhomes in this Lancaster development over the last decade further demonstrates that we’re building homes where people want to live.”

Located off Juniper Boulevard, the newest neighborhood will feature 48 condominium townhouses configured in two- and four-unit buildings.

“For homebuyers who have been considering the patio home lifestyle but haven’t found one that fits their price point, Juniper Townhomes offers the perfect alternative,” Manns continued. “Marrano’s townhome designs offer all of the high-quality features and comparable square footage as many patio home designs with a lower cost, so Juniper Townhomes is a must-see.”

Designed for all lifestyles and will include two or three bedrooms— with a master bedroom suite on the first-floor—loft option, 2.5 baths, attached two-car garage, and a full basement. All townhomes are built with block wall construction for optimum soundproofing. Premium standard features include hard-surface countertops, upgraded flooring, tankless hot water tank, Skybell video doorbell, exterior sprinkler system, air conditioning, and state-of-the-art HVAC system that filters, purifies, and sterilizes the air for a safe and healthy indoor environment.

Two fully decorated model homes located at 1 and 3 Mary Rachel Place are available for touring. You’ll be impressed from the moment you arrive at 1 Mary Rachel Place with the stylish façade. A grand, two-story foyer provides plenty of bright light and enhances the modern open floor plan and elegant furnishings. Natural hardwood floors guide visitors from the front entry through to the great room and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows with custom window treatments flank a cozy fireplace with ceramic surround as the main focal point of the room.

A large peninsula kitchen area includes bright white cabinetry and quartz countertops with plenty of workspace for cooking and entertaining in style. The adjacent dinette area makes everyday mealtime convenient and comfortable. The first-floor laundry area hides away behind bifold doors for easy access.

A first-floor master bedroom suite includes a well-designed private bath with 12” x 12” marble-look ceramic tile and matching shower surround. A large walk-in closet provides plenty of storage space for all your favorite apparel.

Moving through the second level, an expanded loft area provides two additional bedrooms and a full bath that’s perfect for family or guests.

For the second townhome model at 3 Mary Rachel Place, Marrano’s designers chose sleek industrial furnishings combined with rich wood tones for beautiful contrast. From the roomy, two-story foyer and open sightlines of the floor plan, the home gives a warm and bright feeling.

Hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and adjacent dinette make the heart of the home inviting and luxurious. The master bedroom suite is steps away for convenience and easy living. Upstairs, the two rooms and private bath provide more space as bedrooms, a home office, or hobby room.

“There are many benefits of owning a Juniper Townhome,” explained Manns. “With affordability in housing being so hard to find today, there has never been a better time to own a newly constructed home with a carefree lifestyle. Built with a modern, high-quality design, convenient location, and a maintenance-free lifestyle, it’s the perfect place to call home. All exterior maintenance such as snow removal, landscaping and grass cutting are handled through an association plus condominium status means significant tax savings.”

Centrally located in Western New York—near to schools, dining, entertainment, plus a short 20-minute commute to downtown Buffalo. Juniper Townhomes offers both privacy and convenience.

Prices start in the mid-$300s. Ask about Marrano’s current inventory of move-in ready homes for those who need a faster turnaround time.

Visit Tom Van Nortwick at 1 Mary Rachel Place in Lancaster (take Walden Avenue to Juniper Boulevard to Mary Rachel Place.) For more information, call 716-608-8052 for details.