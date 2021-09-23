Legacy at Lewiston begins Phase II construction

The Massaro family continues to build on the foundation of the Legacy at Lewiston with its second phase of patio homes.

The Legacy at Lewiston Patio Homes is a multi-million-dollar project, complementing the existing apartment and condominium planned unit developments along Legacy Drive in the Town of Lewiston. All are part of a significant private sector investment by LMK Realty Associates.

Located off Creek Road and Route 104, near the Robert Moses Parkway exit and close to the Village of Lewiston, the development’s name “Legacy” is a tribute to the men — brothers Frank and Dominick C. Massaro — who developed and built the Historical Square Apartments and Ridgeview at Lewiston Apartments located around the corner from the Legacy at Lewiston community.

Today Dominic P. Massaro and Lisa Massaro Keating continue the family tradition with a new phase of patio homes. Construction on Phase II of the patio homes, which will consist of six homes, started last month after the developers saw a nice demand for their product during Phase I. Two of the six homes slated for Phase II are already under contract.