Legacy at Lewiston begins Phase II construction

The Massaro family continues to build on the foundation of the Legacy at Lewiston with its second phase of patio homes.
The Legacy at Lewiston Patio Homes is a multi-million-dollar project, complementing the existing apartment and condominium planned unit developments along Legacy Drive in the Town of Lewiston. All are part of a significant private sector investment by LMK Realty Associates.
Located off Creek Road and Route 104, near the Robert Moses Parkway exit and close to the Village of Lewiston, the development’s name “Legacy” is a tribute to the men — brothers Frank and Dominick C. Massaro — who developed and built the Historical Square Apartments and Ridgeview at Lewiston Apartments located around the corner from the Legacy at Lewiston community.
Today Dominic P. Massaro and Lisa Massaro Keating continue the family tradition with a new phase of patio homes. Construction on Phase II of the patio homes, which will consist of six homes, started last month after the developers saw a nice demand for their product during Phase I. Two of the six homes slated for Phase II are already under contract.
“Aside from its condo tax status, what sets this community apart is that it’s designed differently than your traditional cluster development,” said Nick Massaro, LMK New Business Development. “Each home sits on approximately a quarter acre of land that is for the home owner’s exclusive use. However the HOA, and not the individual home owner, is responsible for the maintenance of this property.”
All patio homes are single level and either have two or three bedrooms, with two full baths. Square footage starts at 1,650 and goes up to 2,100 depending on the number of bedrooms and chosen floor plan.
The homes’ exteriors feature a sharp James Hardie siding with a partial stacked stone and a covered front porch.
A deep, 30’ garage has the owners’ entrance which leads into a spacious combination mudroom/laundry room, where owners can install a full-sized washer and dryer combination with ease.
A door from here enters into the large kitchen, making it a handy way to bring items into the home like groceries.
The 15’ vaulted ceiling gives the main living area of the home a nice, bright open feel. Nine-foot ceilings are used throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen includes all stainless-steel appliances, and the owners’ choice of either gas or electric stove.
Durable engineered hardwood that is both beautiful and durable is used throughout and baths feature tile.
The large kitchen island has seating for four. Sharp quartz or granite countertops can be set off by kitchen tile or solid surface backsplash of the owner’s choosing. Across from the kitchen, Pella windows flank a gas fireplace. A nearby sliding glass door leads to a large, stamped concrete patio.
Also off the kitchen, and surrounded by more windows, is a dining area large enough to seat 6 to 8 people.
Wide halls lead to the bedrooms.
The large master bedroom features two closets, one a walk-in. The ensuite master bath has a large walk-in shower, beautifully tiled to the ceiling, with an oversized shower head. A set of sliding glass doors that lead out to the patio as well. So grab your morning coffee and enjoy the sunrise.
Patio homes feature tankless water heaters. All HVAC systems are Energy Star rated for efficiency, keeping utility costs low.
The secondary bedroom(s) are serviced by a main bath done with a tub/shower arrangement.
From the main floor, beautiful oak stairs and sharp metal railings lead to a huge basement also with 9’ ceilings. One of the nice features of these patio homes is that the basement is ready-to-go in terms of being finished as a family room or guest area if the owners’ choose.
Buyers are not limited to just a handful of interior finishing options. There is a wide selection of finishes to choose from, making each patio home more personal. Some upgraded features include a central vacuum, hard-wired home security and audiovisual systems, California Closets and handicap adaptable facilities.
Some of the benefits of these patio homes include condo tax status, full plowing and lawn care services, as well as access to the community’s clubhouse and pool.
Prices for Legacy at Lewiston Patio Homes start in the low $400s. Model unit showings are by appointment. To tour, call Nick Massaro at (716) 609-1599 or email him at nmassaro@lmkrealty.net.
Photos by Jim Lesinski