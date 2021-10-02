Last opportunity to build a patio home in Marrano’s Windstone community

New products, quality craftsmanship and installation methods mean a more efficient, convenient, and healthier home.

Windstone’s model home is located at 94 Old Tower Lane and is officially open for viewing. Professionally decorated and landscaped, visitors are immediately greeted by a timeless elegance and inviting home. From clean lines and cool hues to bold accents of color, unique lighting selections, and attention to detail, the open layout provides a light and open feel.

An expansive kitchen boasts nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and trendy iceburg cabinetry with crown moulding. The chef of the household will be right at home with plenty of workspace and storage in the built-in pantry cabinet. An adjoining dinette area is great for casual meals or the 10” countertop overhang with seating provides an alternate spot for a quick snack.

Natural ash hardwood floors throughout blend with a stained, maple column in the transition space between the kitchen and dining room/living room combo. Clear sightlines from the front to back of the home are accentuated by a tray cathedral ceiling and eight strategically placed recessed lights. Guests will be drawn to the brightly lit sunroom beyond with its volume ceiling plus stylish fireplace with white-painted mantle and marble-like tile surround.