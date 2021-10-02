Last opportunity to build a patio home in Marrano’s Windstone community

New model home grand openings are typically reserved for introducing brand new communities or to showcase new designs, but Marrano’s Windstone Patio Homes special event starting this weekend is different.
Nestled along the Onondaga Escarpment, just minutes from the Village of Williamsville, Marrano’s Windstone community has become a premier destination for patio home buyers since its initial opening a couple of years ago. With a limited number of homesites remaining, Western New York’s number one homebuilder decided to remind homebuyers that time is running out to own a patio home in this high-demand location.
“Windstone offers free-standing, patio homes with a homeowner’s association to manage exterior maintenance, such as snow removal and grass cutting,” explained David DePaolo, executive vice president of land development for Marrano.
“In addition, Marrano provides condominium status for Windstone that entitles homeowners to benefit from significant tax savings. These amenities attract a wide range of buyers who all share a common interest for home ownership without having to worry about the burden of exterior maintenance,” DePaolo continued.
Floor plans include ranch and master bedroom down layouts with available lofts.
All Marrano homes are built with the most current technologies and features including a state-of-the-art air purification system, hard-surface countertops, and air conditioning to mention a few.
New products, quality craftsmanship and installation methods mean a more efficient, convenient, and healthier home.
Windstone’s model home is located at 94 Old Tower Lane and is officially open for viewing. Professionally decorated and landscaped, visitors are immediately greeted by a timeless elegance and inviting home. From clean lines and cool hues to bold accents of color, unique lighting selections, and attention to detail, the open layout provides a light and open feel.
An expansive kitchen boasts nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and trendy iceburg cabinetry with crown moulding. The chef of the household will be right at home with plenty of workspace and storage in the built-in pantry cabinet. An adjoining dinette area is great for casual meals or the 10” countertop overhang with seating provides an alternate spot for a quick snack.
Natural ash hardwood floors throughout blend with a stained, maple column in the transition space between the kitchen and dining room/living room combo. Clear sightlines from the front to back of the home are accentuated by a tray cathedral ceiling and eight strategically placed recessed lights. Guests will be drawn to the brightly lit sunroom beyond with its volume ceiling plus stylish fireplace with white-painted mantle and marble-like tile surround.
The primary bedroom suite is impressive with its spacious walk-in closet and private bath filled with popular amenities. Must-have double sinks with quartz countertops provide all the space needed to start the day off right. Trendy marble floor tile, extra-large shower with clear-view doors, seat and matching marble tile all contribute to modern, sleek feel the designers’ envisioned.
A second guest bedroom, main bath, well-appointed laundry room, and convenient mud room round out the spacious floor plan.
“Marrano’s Windstone community combines modern convenience with historical charm. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and access to the New York State Thruway, Windstone is also home to a tower that resembles an old lighthouse. Marrano pledged to preserve this iconic landmark,” DePaolo said.
“It’s also adjacent to Greythorne by Marrano, our luxury patio home community, the Country Club of Buffalo, and Miller Tennis Center. Homebuyers will not want to miss this last opportunity to enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a premier Northtowns community.”
Patio homes in Windstone are priced from the mid-$400Ks to $600K.
Windstone Patio Homes is located in a desirable Williamsville location, off Sheridan Drive, east of Youngs Road. Grand opening hours start this Saturday through Wednesday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Visit Debbie Okun at 94 Old Tower Lane. For information, call 809-8689 or visit Marrano.com.
(Photos Jim Lesinski)