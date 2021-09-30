Forbes Capretto Homes opens new model at Birdsong Estates in Orchard Park

Forbes Capretto Homes will introduce its newest Orchard Park Model Home located at 7424 Jewett Holmwood Road in Orchard Park this weekend.
This model is fully landscaped and professionally decorated by Pear Design Studios.
The Newport, is a luxurious home designed to cater to the needs of today’s lifestyles. Featuring a Modern Farmhouse design, at nearly 3,400 square feet, the attention to detail and quality is evident throughout every aspect of the home.
“In the past, you had to wait for a Home Show to view a house of this caliber,” said David Capretto, President of Forbes Capretto Homes. “Now we have a showpiece that is open daily and year-round. We are very excited to open a Model Home in Orchard Park to more conveniently service luxury homebuyers in the Southtowns.”
Setting the stage for Birdsong Estates, Forbes Capretto Homes flagship design is loaded with curb appeal. A covered front porch, 3-car side-load garage, stone and siding accents add style that Orchard Park residents have come to expect. New Forbes Capretto Homes start in Birdsong in the low $600s. The model home can be replicated in the high $800s.
The spacious foyer separates a bright dining room on the right and a den featuring French doors on the left. Gleaming maple hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor along with 9-ft ceilings and 5-1/4” baseboards.
As you make your way to the rear of the home, note the open concept great room, kitchen and sun room, all of which create the ultimate space for entertaining.
The great room shows a gas fireplace. A wall of floor to ceiling windows looks out at the private backyard.
The kitchen features quartz counters, a gourmet island, Shaker style cabinets and built-in appliances. A sliding door off the adjacent sun room leads onto a private covered patio overlooking the woods at the rear of the home.
Conveniently located off the kitchen, the spacious family entry features a private powder room, built-in cubbies and a large coat closet.
As you head upstairs via the U-shaped staircase, note the built-in window seat that offers additional storage.
Open the double doors to the owner’s suite and you find yourself entering a retreat to unwind after a busy day. The luxurious owner’s bathroom features double vanities with stunning quartz counters, an extra-deep jetted tub and a spacious 5’ X 4’ ceramic shower with bench. A massive walk-in-closet with built-ins provides abundant storage.
Rounding the second floor, note the two additional full bathrooms — a Jack and Jill bath and private guest bath — along with the convenience of a 2nd-floor laundry room. The secondary bedrooms are all spacious with large closets.
The basement features 9’-0 foundation walls and daylight windows easily allowing for additional living space to be added in the future.
Every Forbes Capretto Home is built to adhere to the latest Energy Star standards which maximizes efficiency and significantly lowers energy bills compared to typical new homes.
Birdsong Estates is a picturesque development offering private, estate-sized home sites set in the heart of Orchard Park. A limited supply of estates sized luxury home sites are available for immediate construction. The newest phase of Birdsong, now under construction, will feature 28 diverse home sites. These sites will be some of the most beautiful properties to become available in Orchard Park in many years.
“This location offers the perfect combination of privacy and convenience,” added Capretto. “Birdsong Estates is nestled in a peaceful, rural setting, yet you’re just minutes away from all the amenities like shopping, dining and recreation. In addition, there is the added value of being located in the top-rated Orchard Park School system.”
Forbes Capretto Homes, has been building high-quality homes throughout Western New York since 1990 and earned the NFBA’s Builder of Year Award three times.
Take a drive this weekend and visit the Model Home at 7424 Jewett Holmwood Road, open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed Tuesday and Wednesdays) or by appointment.
The home is located on Jewett Holmwood Road, between Transit Road and North Freeman.
For more information, contact Forbes Capretto Homes at 716-202-0839 or visit ForbesCapretto.com.
(Photos Jim Lesinski)