Forbes Capretto Homes opens new model at Birdsong Estates in Orchard Park

The basement features 9’-0 foundation walls and daylight windows easily allowing for additional living space to be added in the future.

Every Forbes Capretto Home is built to adhere to the latest Energy Star standards which maximizes efficiency and significantly lowers energy bills compared to typical new homes.

Birdsong Estates is a picturesque development offering private, estate-sized home sites set in the heart of Orchard Park. A limited supply of estates sized luxury home sites are available for immediate construction. The newest phase of Birdsong, now under construction, will feature 28 diverse home sites. These sites will be some of the most beautiful properties to become available in Orchard Park in many years.

“This location offers the perfect combination of privacy and convenience,” added Capretto. “Birdsong Estates is nestled in a peaceful, rural setting, yet you’re just minutes away from all the amenities like shopping, dining and recreation. In addition, there is the added value of being located in the top-rated Orchard Park School system.”

Forbes Capretto Homes, has been building high-quality homes throughout Western New York since 1990 and earned the NFBA’s Builder of Year Award three times.