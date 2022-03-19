Essex Homes grand opens ‘Eastbrook’ model in Lewiston

The remaining spaces of the main floor plan include a convenient first floor laundry, a mudroom with built-in bench and coat rack, and an expansive basement. Additional amenities include ceiling speakers with volume control installed in the den, great room, and primary bedroom; a reliable security system; a Carrier® central heating and A/C system; a lawn sprinkler system; and a three-car, front load garage that will be utilized as a selection center for the convenience of Essex Homes customers.

“The Patios at Essex Ridge offers condominium status with reduced property taxes. The neighborhood consists of 88 tree-lined homesites on a 50+ acre parcel of land as part of a comprehensive, three-phased development project expected to have an economic impact of over $40M for the surrounding community,” says Henderson.

“This new model represents the first of 36 new homesites available to build on as part of Phase I and Essex Homes is offering a promotion to the first 14 customers who build here with an incentive of up to $15,000 in free options!”

The community also offers homeowner association (HOA) services including grass cutting, fertilization, landscaping, and snow plowing for a modest fee of $125/month. Prices begin in the $400K’s.