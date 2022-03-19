Essex Homes grand opens ‘Eastbrook’ model in Lewiston

Essex Homes of WNY announced the grand opening of its new “Eastbrook” model at 5194 Bridle Path Lane within The Patios at Essex Ridge.
This private, luxury patio home community is located off Upper Mountain Rd. and Bronson Dr. in Lewiston. The model is now open for viewing every Saturday through Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.
“At over 2,100 sq.ft., this elegant, two-bedroom, two-bath ‘Eastbrook’ model with a den is the epitome of fine craftsmanship, offering a spacious layout complete with an array of luxury amenities, exquisite products, and finishes from top-of-the-line manufacturers including, Kohler®, Andersen®, Aristokraft®, and others,” said Scott Henderson, Regional Sales Manager with Essex Homes.
“Within Essex Ridge, buyers may choose from five distinct patio ranch plans ranging from 1,600 to over 3,000 sq. ft., all of which feature open floor layouts; two or three bedrooms, including a first-floor primary suite; two full baths; optional second floors on four out of the five plans; full basements; rear-covered porches; two-car garages; and additional expansion options.”
Visitors to the model will be greeted by an attractive exterior featuring vinyl shake siding and applied stone front elevation, as well as a covered front porch with two, Acadian-style columns and a front door with decorative glass and sidelites.
The foyer showcases first floor 9’ ceilings and an octagonal-shaped, box ceiling foyer adorned by elegant crown molding and chair rail. Just off the foyer is a classic den with double French doors accentuated by crown molding and chair rail. Elegant hardwood, ceramic tile, and luxury carpeted floors are also featured throughout.
Just beyond the den is a spacious guest bedroom with a full bath situated off a short hallway that leads to a formal dining room with elegant chair rail and attractive shadow boxes.
Featured in this new model is a large great room debuting a cathedral ceiling (an optional feature in all “Eastbrook” plans) which showcases an elegant gas fireplace accentuated by decorative stone and a “floating” mantle.
Adjacent to the great room is a convenient dinette with a sliding glass door to the rear-covered porch. Opposite the dinette sits a contemporary kitchen featuring a raised island breakfast bar with quartz countertops; 36” and 42” tall white, shaker-style kitchen cabinets; stainless steel appliances; and an attractive ceramic tile backsplash.
An elegant, first-floor primary suite with a spacious walk-in closet, features a glamourous bath with quartz countertops, dual vanities with a makeup station, and a “spa-worthy,” glass-enclosed ceramic tile shower.
The remaining spaces of the main floor plan include a convenient first floor laundry, a mudroom with built-in bench and coat rack, and an expansive basement. Additional amenities include ceiling speakers with volume control installed in the den, great room, and primary bedroom; a reliable security system; a Carrier® central heating and A/C system; a lawn sprinkler system; and a three-car, front load garage that will be utilized as a selection center for the convenience of Essex Homes customers.
“The Patios at Essex Ridge offers condominium status with reduced property taxes. The neighborhood consists of 88 tree-lined homesites on a 50+ acre parcel of land as part of a comprehensive, three-phased development project expected to have an economic impact of over $40M for the surrounding community,” says Henderson.
“This new model represents the first of 36 new homesites available to build on as part of Phase I and Essex Homes is offering a promotion to the first 14 customers who build here with an incentive of up to $15,000 in free options!”
The community also offers homeowner association (HOA) services including grass cutting, fertilization, landscaping, and snow plowing for a modest fee of $125/month. Prices begin in the $400K’s.
Essex Ridge also offers proximity to an abundance of natural landscapes including the Niagara Escarpment, Niagara Falls, numerous wineries, and the Village of Lewiston. Residents will enjoy convenient access to the Canadian border and the many shops, dining and retail outlets offered via Niagara County, as well as proximity to downtown Buffalo.
Essex Homes of WNY is celebrating its 30th anniversary, with Philip J. Nanula as president and CEO.
The Patios at Essex Ridge development is located near to the original Nanula family homestead in Lewiston, formerly owned by patriarch, Savino P. Nanula, a long-time resident and former Chairman/CEO of Tops Markets, LLC. All four Nanula sons, Phil, Paul, Steven and former NYS Senator, Anthony Nanula, reside and work within Western New York.
In addition to the Lewiston model, Essex Homes will be constructing an “Arbor” and a “Berkley,” which will soon be available for sale at 5181 and 5164 Bridle Path Lane, respectively.
For more information, contact Scott Henderson, Regional Sales Manager at 716.725.7577 or shenderson@essexhomeswny.com.