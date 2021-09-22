Carriage Lane Townhomes bring lifestyle benefits to West Seneca

Building off its decades-long popularity for new home construction in West Seneca, Marrano announced its newest community in town, Carriage Lane Townhomes.
“Marrano has had great success with our single-family product line in West Seneca, and we felt now was the perfect time to introduce an attractive townhome community,” said John Manns, executive vice president for sales and marketing, Marrano.
Carriage Lane Townhomes will feature a total of 38 stylish, 2-story units within seven 4-unit and five 2-unit buildings. Sizes range from 1,300 to 1,596 square feet with prices ranging from $289,000 to $350,000. Layouts are designed for all lifestyles and will include an attached one-car garage, a full basement, tankless hot water tank, Skybell video doorbell, exterior sprinkler system, and a state-of-the-art HVAC system that filters, purifies, and sterilizes the air for a safe and healthy indoor environment.
“For buyers in search of a modern, high-quality design, affordable pricing, convenient location, and a maintenance-free lifestyle, Carriage Lane Townhomes will be the perfect place to call home,” explained Manns. “The community has condominium status, so all exterior maintenance such as snow removal, landscaping and grass cutting are handled through an association plus homeowners will benefit from significant tax savings.”
Two fully decorated model homes located at 504 and 701 Carriage Lane are available for touring. Each unique floor plan allows buyers to choose the layout that best suits their needs. The townhome at 504 Carriage Lane incorporates a sophisticated, classic design with pops of navy and blush. The modern open floor plan offers a clear sightline throughout the living space – a Marrano design that’s very popular among homeowners. The spacious family room is brightly lit with a wall of windows that overlook a private rear patio, custom window treatments and a cozy fireplace with ceramic surround as the main focal point of the room.
The peninsula kitchen area includes trendy white cabinetry, hardwood flooring, pantry, and granite countertops with plenty of workspace for cooking and entertaining in style. The adjacent dinette area makes everyday mealtime convenient and comfortable. The first-floor laundry area also doubles as a mud room with a huge walk-in closet to store away all your belongings.
A second-floor loft has been set up as a home office but can be used for crafts, hobbies, or home learning center. Moving through the second level, a spacious primary bedroom suite includes a private bath and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom has an adjacent bath for family or guests.
For the second townhome model at 701 Carriage Lane, Marrano’s designers chose furniture with modern, clean lines and color tones in earthy hues to create a warm, inviting feel. From the front, covered porch, to the roomy foyer and bright, natural light streaming through the family room and dinette windows.
With easy access to the family room and dinette, the step-saving, galley kitchen provides plenty of space for meal prep and storage for your special kitchenware. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen for easy multitasking. Upstairs, the large primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and shared access with a second bedroom to the main bath area.
“There are many benefits of owning a Carriage Lane Townhome,” said Manns. “With affordability in housing being so hard to find, there has never been a better opportunity to own a newly constructed home with a carefree lifestyle. Built with the most current technologies, features, and quality, Marrano’s Carriage Lane Townhomes outshine older, pre-owned properties in every way. New products and installation methods mean a more efficient, more convenient, more healthy home. Plus, every home is backed by Marrano’s Peace-of-Mind Warranty and Customer Care Department to provide many years of carefree living.”
With a backdrop of mature trees and conveniently located off Transit Road near Bullis Road, Carriage Lane Townhomes provide easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and commuter routes. With mortgage interest rates at an all-time low and demand expected to be high for this community, buyers should move quickly. Mortgage assistance is available through preferred lenders.
Special pricing is available on Marrano’s current inventory of move-in ready homes for those who need a faster turnaround time.
Visit Cassandra Vito at 504 Carriage Lane in West Seneca (behind 2730 Transit Road, near Bullis Road). For more information, call 809-8678 or visit Marrano.com.
Photos by Jim Lesinski