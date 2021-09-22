Carriage Lane Townhomes bring lifestyle benefits to West Seneca

The peninsula kitchen area includes trendy white cabinetry, hardwood flooring, pantry, and granite countertops with plenty of workspace for cooking and entertaining in style. The adjacent dinette area makes everyday mealtime convenient and comfortable. The first-floor laundry area also doubles as a mud room with a huge walk-in closet to store away all your belongings.

A second-floor loft has been set up as a home office but can be used for crafts, hobbies, or home learning center. Moving through the second level, a spacious primary bedroom suite includes a private bath and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom has an adjacent bath for family or guests.

For the second townhome model at 701 Carriage Lane, Marrano’s designers chose furniture with modern, clean lines and color tones in earthy hues to create a warm, inviting feel. From the front, covered porch, to the roomy foyer and bright, natural light streaming through the family room and dinette windows.

With easy access to the family room and dinette, the step-saving, galley kitchen provides plenty of space for meal prep and storage for your special kitchenware. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen for easy multitasking. Upstairs, the large primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and shared access with a second bedroom to the main bath area.