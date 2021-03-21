Canal View Commons are in the heart of Tonawanda

Located at 72 E. Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda, the new Canal View Commons is just steps away from the shops and restaurants along the Tonawanda canal and bike path.

The owners of the building — David Pawlik, Russell Kyte and Anthony DeMiglio — decided to invest into purchasing the former school, in part of its strategic location along the canal and parkland, which offers so much added natural amenities for residences.

Mayor Rick Davis City of Tonawanda said, “Mr. Pawlik’s project is the perfect adaptive reuse of an under utilized building. It’s been wonderful to see the former church/school transformed into a mixed use building that we can look forward to becoming a catalysis for future developments.”

Russell Kyte added, “The Canal View Commons total development cost were $2,900,000 which created a positive contributing building to the surrounding neighborhood and community for the City of Tonawanda.”

CSS Construction served as the general contractor and recently converted the former 25,000 square foot former school into a high quality (14) residential units; (9) one bedroom and (5) two-bedroom unit’s complex. Rents range from $895 to $1,295. In addition there was a one office space create and that space is now occupied by AMD Environmental.