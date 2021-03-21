Canal View Commons are in the heart of Tonawanda

Located at 72 E. Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda, the new Canal View Commons is just steps away from the shops and restaurants along the Tonawanda canal and bike path.
The owners of the building — David Pawlik, Russell Kyte and Anthony DeMiglio — decided to invest into purchasing the former school, in part of its strategic location along the canal and parkland, which offers so much added natural amenities for residences.
Mayor Rick Davis City of Tonawanda said, “Mr. Pawlik’s project is the perfect adaptive reuse of an under utilized building. It’s been wonderful to see the former church/school transformed into a mixed use building that we can look forward to becoming a catalysis for future developments.”
Russell Kyte added, “The Canal View Commons total development cost were $2,900,000 which created a positive contributing building to the surrounding neighborhood and community for the City of Tonawanda.”
CSS Construction served as the general contractor and recently converted the former 25,000 square foot former school into a high quality (14) residential units; (9) one bedroom and (5) two-bedroom unit’s complex. Rents range from $895 to $1,295. In addition there was a one office space create and that space is now occupied by AMD Environmental.
Anthony DeMiglio, President AMD Environmental said, “The transformation of the former school into a state-of-the-art mixed-use building is exactly the type of office/live work environment that I have been looking for years.”
Pawlik says, “The final product is well beyond what we imagined, and we are looking forward in sharing the newly developed building with the new tenants and the surrounding community.”
The brick/steel reinforced building now lends itself to high ceilings, energy efficient windows and many more features. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments range from 535 square feet to 1,030 square feet.
Flooring in each apartment includes easy to maintain hardwood floors in the halls and kitchen. Each apartment includes a main shower with beautiful ceramic tile and walk-in showers and carpeting in the bedrooms.
Each kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage, along with energy star, appliances, including a range and a dishwasher. Granite countertops are featured in the kitchen and baths.
The ample kitchen area opens into the spacious living room with plenty of windows to let in natural light.
In the case of two-bedroom units, the bedrooms are placed on opposite sides of the main living areas to maintain privacy.
Apartments all feature large walk-in closets for each bedroom. In addition to the bedroom closets, the main area has a large coat closet too. Each unit has its own mechanics room with a hot water tank, and every apartment has central air conditioning. The building also offers ample off-street parking, first/second floor coin laundry and tenant storage.
Along the beautiful City of Tonawanda canal and bike path you will find spacious waterways, dining, and other great features throughout the City of Tonawanda including several popular dining spots along the canal like Dockside, Remington Tavern and Prescott’s Provisions. Ellicott Creek Park is a short distance away, as is the historic North Tonawanda farmers market which is open every day.
The complex is professional managed by R&D Management of WNY, LLC. To learn more about the visit the website www.r&dmanagementofwny.com or call Cindy Kadish-Rice at (716) 863-1202 for a formal showing of the available apartments.