A touch of Hamburg history: The Oaks at South Park

This is the grand opening many in Hamburg have been waiting for.
Located on the former site of Immaculata Academy on South Park in Hamburg, The Oaks at South Park offers beautiful, upscale, apartment home living that boasts a carriage style aesthetic with private entrances and attached garages.
Prospective renters can choose from pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that will fit any lifestyle. Developed and managed by RANE Property Management, you can expect the same high end interior finishes and community benefits that all RANE communities possess. Open concept living, luxury lighting and finishes, cozy fireplaces, and massive closets and storage are all standard at The Oaks at South Park.
What truly makes The Oaks at South Park extraordinary is the Town Center Clubhouse. The original all-girls school has seen a complete metamorphosis with fantastic, modern amenities. This is where you’ll go to enjoy the outdoor heated pool, yoga studio, fitness room, and a grand party room.
Nadine Simon, RANE designer and owner of Blue Shutter Design said, “It was so important for us to pay homage to the original building. We’ve taken great care in keeping a bit of the history alive in this 1950s schoolhouse, complete with its original gymnasium! It’s an amazing and very unique place to call home.”
The building itself has been through a modern transformation but keep an eye out for the tastefully done placards that are throughout the building which offer a sweet history lesson on the background of a particular room, a design element or historical fact of the building. Simon also said, “Even if you aren’t an Immaculata alumnae graduate, you’re going to appreciate how special this community is.”
The Oaks at South Park offers the design and lifestyle that everyone wants. The apartments feel like condo living and the rental price includes all the necessities: a generous DirecTV cable package, fiber internet, 24/7 maintenance, landscaping and snow removal.
With more focus on social distancing and staying at home, The Oaks checks all the boxes of the modern day renter: Upgradable fiber internet makes working and schooling from home a breeze and not having shared hallways or common entrances gives everyone a sense of extra precaution and comfort.
The former schools motto “Once a Bear, always a Bear” has been lovingly kept by this new community. New residents will experience modern, luxury living in the convenience of being on South Park Ave while keeping a historical connection to the Hamburg community.
The Leasing Office in now open. Two models are available to view. To schedule a tour call (716) 919-3060 or email office@theoaksatsouthpark.com. Floor plans can be found at theoaksatsouthpark.com. Prices start at $1,450/month.
Follow The Oaks at South Park Facebook page for more information on grand opening events.