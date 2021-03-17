A touch of Hamburg history: The Oaks at South Park

This is the grand opening many in Hamburg have been waiting for.

Located on the former site of Immaculata Academy on South Park in Hamburg, The Oaks at South Park offers beautiful, upscale, apartment home living that boasts a carriage style aesthetic with private entrances and attached garages.

Prospective renters can choose from pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that will fit any lifestyle. Developed and managed by RANE Property Management, you can expect the same high end interior finishes and community benefits that all RANE communities possess. Open concept living, luxury lighting and finishes, cozy fireplaces, and massive closets and storage are all standard at The Oaks at South Park.

What truly makes The Oaks at South Park extraordinary is the Town Center Clubhouse. The original all-girls school has seen a complete metamorphosis with fantastic, modern amenities. This is where you’ll go to enjoy the outdoor heated pool, yoga studio, fitness room, and a grand party room.

Nadine Simon, RANE designer and owner of Blue Shutter Design said, “It was so important for us to pay homage to the original building. We’ve taken great care in keeping a bit of the history alive in this 1950s schoolhouse, complete with its original gymnasium! It’s an amazing and very unique place to call home.”