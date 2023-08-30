Holes in one From News staff and wire services. Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ■ Joe Jack on the 125-yard No. 18 South hole at Willowbrook Golf Course, using a wedge. ■ Jake Nellis on the 126-yard No. 11 hole at 18-Mile Creek Golf Course, using a pitching wedge. 0 Comments Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alan Pergament: Michael Wooten exits WGRZ after 14 years The move comes a few weeks after a Buffalo News report that Wooten wasn’t a happy camper as his contract was about to expire at the end of August. Pegula Sports and Entertainment dissolved at key time for Buffalo Sabres On Monday, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula named himself president of the Sabres and dissolved Pegula Sports and Entertainment. Alan Pergament: In poignant play-by-play account, John Murphy reveals what happened to him Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy has broken his silence about the stroke he suffered last season and his hopes for the B… West Seneca eminent domain would take nearly half of resident's property “How can you just take somebody’s property,” said Kate Kotecki, who runs Kotecki's Grandview Grove. “If they do it to me, they’re going to do … Buffalo Bills begin making roster cuts Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter was waived Sunday morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.