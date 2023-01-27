HITZGES Carol M. 89, of Lockport, formerly of Dunkirk passed away Thursday morning (Jan. 5, 2023) at Elder wood at Lockport. She was born Dec. 31, 1933 in Dunkirk, the daughter of the late Matthew J. and Eunice (McCarthy) Hitzges. A Buffalo resident for most of her life, Carol had been employed as a secretary at Canisius College. Survivors include two brothers, Emmett Hitzges of Washington, D.C. and Thomas (Sheila) Hitzges of Macungie, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eunice "Peggy" Sommer and Charmon Cargill. Carol will be laid to rest in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, Dunkirk, NY.