May 31, 2023 at the age of 91; former wife of the late John Hirsch; dearest mother of Joyce (late Ken) Delano, late Gerald (late Joyce) Hirsch, Diane (late John) DiFrancesco, John Hirsch (Debi) and Mary (John) Conklin; dear grandmother of 7 and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Rosie White and the late Ernie Lachat. The family will be present Friday, June 9th from 3 to 8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, June 10th at 10 AM in the Lancaster Presbyterian Church. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com