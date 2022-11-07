Sweet Home, Lancaster girls volleyball win sectional titles, stay unbeaten

The top two large school girls volleyball teams in Western New York proved they were just that Monday night.

Behind 30 kills from star senior Lauren Hubert, top-seeded Sweet Home (18-0) swept No. 6 Williamsville East (12-7) in the Class A final for the program’s first Section VI title since 2013. The Panthers worked through the nerves of a 25-21 opening set to dominate the final two, 25-12 and 25-15.

“It’s super special because I have nine seniors on this roster who have been working hard to achieve just this,” Sweet Home coach Breean Martin said at Williamsville South. “To get that section title is pretty awesome. It’s a little surreal right now – I think it’ll set in later – but we’re not done. We still have a lot to accomplish here, and if they keep pushing and focusing I think we can do some damage.”

In the Class AA nightcap, No. 1 Lancaster (18-0) beat No. 3 Frontier (10-8) in straight sets for its first sectional championship since winning seven straight from 2001-07. The scores of the tightly-contested battle were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18.

“I have a lot of red patches, this is the first blue patch so it’s very exciting,” Legends coach Becky Edwards said. “This is just a special group to celebrate it with. We’re 18-0 right now – that’s pretty tough to do – but this means everything. We worked a long time to get to this point. We only graduated one last year, so this team wanted a little revenge to win the championship.”

For Sweet Home – ranked second in the large schools coaches poll all season – the win avenged a four-set heartbreaker to Niagara Wheatfield in last year’s championship.

“All the girls from last year felt that urge and need to win,” Hubert said. “We went into this game wanting it more than anyone I feel like, and that’s why we got it.

While Hubert was the star, she was also quick to credit her teammates. Libero Avery Gaume was all over the floor with 19 digs, while Erin Clemens-Regan (nine kills) and Samantha Fix (six kills) also had solid games.

“I had nerves, but I knew we could do it and I knew that working together we could do it,” Hubert said. “I wouldn’t have had those kills without everybody else working with me to get them.”

“She’s so driven but she’s so humble,” Martin said of Hubert. “She knows her role and just makes everybody around her better. In my opinion, she’s the best player in the state. We’re so lucky to have her. It’s awesome to have her as a leader.”

The Panthers finished the regular season and local playoffs a perfect 54-0 in sets (excluding tournaments) – a first in Martin’s 17 years of coaching.

“That is special,” Martin said. “There were some tough ones, but the girls pushed through and found a way to not let that happen.”

Lancaster, ranked No. 1 in WNY since Sept. 19, has had a similarly dominant season. The Legends dropped only two sets while also beating Sweet Home in the final of the Panthers’ tournament.

As it has all season, Lancaster used a well-balanced offense to dethrone two-time defending champion Frontier on Monday. The Legends ended the first set on a 4-0 run and then scored the final two points of the middle frame before leading throughout the final set.

“It means a lot,” said junior April Jakubowski, standing next to fellow captain Megan Hejmanowski, a senior. “We’ve been on varsity together for three years, so it’s definitely a big deal. We’re really proud of each other and the team and Coach Becky.”

Allison Farmer had 12 kills, while Hejmanowski added nine kills and six digs. Libero Sarina Notaro made 15 digs, and Jakubowski dished out 27 assists. Star basketball player Madison Francis came off the bench late in the first set and provided five kills and five blocks.

“April does an incredible job of spreading the ball to everyone,” Hejmanowski said. “I feel like everybody on the team is strong in their own individual way, and that’s what makes us such a great team.”

The Class AA (10 a.m.) and Class A (noon) Far West Regionals are scheduled for Friday at Hamburg High School.