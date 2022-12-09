 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State pentathlon champion Miranda Burgett, of Williamsville North, signs with Arkansas State

New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Miranda Burgett from Williamsville North High School throws the shot put in the Pentathlon at the New York State Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday, June 10, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville North star athlete Miranda Burgett had interest from colleges in four sports – track and field, field hockey, volleyball and basketball.

Ultimately, she chose the sport in which she won a state championship.

Burgett, who won the girls NYSPHSAA Division I and federation pentathlon titles, signed her National Letter of Intent with Arkansas State and earned a full scholarship.

Burgett won the state title with a personal-best and school-record total of 3,401 and scored 178 more points than the runner-up.

Arkansas State assistant coach Matt Vinning tweeted: “Suuuuuper excited for this one! Miranda is a multi talented athlete who could’ve chosen several sports for college and chose to be a Red Wolf!”

During the Section VI Class AA team championships, Burgett finished the 100-meter hurdles in 15.51 seconds to record a top 25 time in the state. At the same event, she won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.84, which was top-50 in the country and broke the meet record set by Falconer’s McKenna Maycock in 2014. Burgett left that event also winning the high jump with a state top-25 mark of 5-4.

Her resume also includes All-Western New York nods in field hockey, volleyball and basketball. She led the Spartans this fall in scoring in field hockey with 27 points on 21 goals and six assists at Williamsville North reached the Class AA final.

Burgett scored 32 points in the basketball season opener as the Spartans beat Williamsville East, 61-37.

