Orchard Park wide receiver Dylan Evans commits to New Hampshire

Orchard Park star wide receiver Dylan Evans has committed to New Hampshire, he announced Sunday on social media.

Evans, listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, leads Section VI with 916 yards receiving, is second in touchdown catches with 12 and fourth in receptions with 58. He passed 2,000 career receiving yards with a 186-yard performance against Lancaster on Oct. 14.

He began his post with "1000% COMMITTED."

Evans visited campus for the New Hampshire game against Elon on Oct. 22. New Hampshire, which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, is in first place in the Colonial Athletic Association and is 6-2 overall on the season.

He had offers from Vanderbilt, Marshall, Navy, Army and Cornell, among others.

Last season, Evans was named to the All-Western New York first team offense after posting 830 yards on 54 catches and 17 touchdowns, three shy of matching the Western New York record, but enough to set an OP standard.