Eighth-grade basketball star Kyla Hayes to transfer from Maryvale to O'Hara

Maryvale eighth-grader Kyla Hayes, who was 15th in Section VI in scoring in girls basketball, is transferring to Cardinal O’Hara, she announced on Twitter.

Hayes, who stands at 6 feet, averaged 19.2 points in 14 games this season and had four 30-point games. That included 32 of her team’s 34 points in a 49-34 loss at No. 2 Depew in a Section VI girls Class B-1 quarterfinal. She also had 25 rebounds in the loss.

"I have friends there that I’ve met over the past few years," Hayes said. "They all had nothing but good things to say about the school overall. My parents and I were impressed during the open house by what they had to offer academically and we were already aware of their success on the court.

"Lastly, it seemed like it had more diversity than some of the other Catholic schools in the area. That played a very important part in my decision."