CSAT boy's basketball head coach Camilo Hoyos departs team to focus on family

In October, the life of Camilo Hoyos – the boys basketball coach at Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT) – changed forever. His wife had given birth to their daughter, just a month before the start of the basketball season.

With the new arrival and the commitment required to be a parent, Hoyos and his family and close friends had an idea the 2021-22 season could be his last.

Hoyos announced Friday in a statement on Twitter that he is leaving the job he’s held for eight seasons.

“This is not the end for me and coaching, but more of a see you later. I am excited for my journey and look forward to being back on the hardwood at some point,” Hoyos wrote. “But for now, I am going to enjoy dad life and continue to support CSAT athletics in any way I can.”

Throughout the season, Hoyos felt some guilt as he was a newly minted dad but was missing out on some aspects of his daughter’s first year and felt as if his wife was carrying more responsibilities than she should.

The Eagles finished 14-7 and had an 11-5 record in the Niagara Frontier League. Their season ended in the Section VI Class A2 semifinals to Amherst.

Under Hoyos, the program made two Class A2 semifinal appearances and has become a threat within its league, after struggling not long ago following a move from the Niagara-Orleans League.

“My goal when I took over was always to leave the program better than when I took over," Hoyos wrote. "There’s no doubt in my mind we accomplished this."

Hoyos noted that when he was applying for the job, former CSAT athletic director Joel Reed told him there wasn’t much interest in the position. In response to Reed, Hoyos said, “I wanted the job,” and almost a decade later there figures to be much interest in the program he’s helped change. The school has begun searching internally for Hoyos’ successor, and he expects to be involved in the process.

Hoyos said putting down the clipboard, no longer being on the sideline and taking those bus rides will be some of things he will miss.

“I do think that’s going to be really difficult for me,” he said. “That’s been a huge part of me and my identity for a long time. I don’t necessarily think I’m going to be done with coaching forever. I think I’ll be back to it.”

Hoyos seems optimistic his return to coaching could happen sooner rather than later. He has not set a timetable on how long his “see you later” will last. It’ll just come down to if the situation makes sense for him and his family.

Hoyos will remain a business teacher at the school.

“I don’t know, honestly. If another opportunity, another program, I’d be able to do that, I might even jump right into it again," he said. "As far as the time commitment, that’s the real concern. If I was able to get home at an earlier time or change some of those dynamics a little bit, it might be a little easier.”

