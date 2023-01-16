Canisius rallies from 15 points down, beats Niagara Falls in OT as Coaches vs. Cancer Winter Showcase

Canisius rallied from a 15-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime and earned a thrilling, 86-82 victory against Niagara Falls at the Coaches vs. Cancer Winter Showcase on Monday at Hilbert College.

Shane Cercone scored 28 of his game-high 43 points after halftime.

Niagara Falls led 72-69 with less than a minute remaining and pushed the lead to five before Cercone made a three-point play to cut the deficit to 74-72 with 35 seconds left. Cercone scored on a drive to his right with about 15 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 74.

Cercone then sealed the victory with 13 seconds left in overtime with a putback of a missed free throw.

The Wolverines built a 19-point advantage at halftime, 48-29, as Shymere Madden had four three-pointers and Omarion Ralands had seven points, but the Crusaders began slowly chipping away behind Cercone.

Luke Granto finished with 14 and Nicholas Purdie added 13 for the Crusaders. Nick Estell had 23 points to lead four players in doubles figures for Niagara Falls, which has lost two in a row after an 11-0 start. Madden had 17, James Robinson scored 15 and Ralands finished with 13.

In other games at the event:

In a girls matchup of top Western New York large schools that began the day, Cardinal O’Hara used a 19-4 advantage in the third quarter on its way to a 52-32 victory against Hamburg. Kyla Hayes had 20 and Annabelle Day added 15 for the Hawks, in their first action since their 45-game Monsignor Martin win streak ended with a loss Thursday to Nichols. The Bulldogs were without star player, Clara Strack. The Virginia Tech signee, who became the career leading scorer in Hamburg school history last week, did not play as she continues to deal with a left hamstring injury.

St. Francis used tight defense in the second half to come back from a first-half deficit and beat McKinley, 52-43. Logan Reaska had 20 points and Sammy Marry had 18 for the Frannies, who held McKinley to five field goals after halftime. Mekhi Williams paced McKinley with 18 points. The teams were tied at 34 after the third quarter before St. Francis outscores McKinley 18-9 in the fourth.

Xander Fletcher scored 22 points to lead Niagara Wheatfield to a 46-34 victory. Ty Kwitchoff added 11 for the Falcons, who used a 12-4 advantage in the fourth quarter to open up a tight game. Ben Gasper had six points as Hamburg had 10 players register points.

In the finale, St. Joe’s downed Orchard Park, 61-56, as Sam Greco had 22 and Isaiah Odom added 20. For the Quakers, Chris McDonald had 18, Chandler Kline scored 15 and Nation Howard added 14.

MLK Classic at Fredonia

Nichols star Jakye Rainey had 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career on the Vikings’ first basket of the game in a 96-65 loss to Pittsburgh’s Taylor Allderdice in the MLK Classic at SUNY Fredonia.

Allderdice used a 23-9 advantage in the second quarter to take a 51-30 lead at halftime.

In other MLK Classic games at Fredonia:

In the opener, the Jamestown girls beat Fredonia, 64-28, as coach Ken Ricker became the winningest coach in program history with No. 161. Ricker had tied Seth Beautseigneur with the Red Raiders’ victory Thursday against West Seneca West. Marley Drake, who reached 1,000 career points last week, had 20 against Fredonia and Kylie O'Brien led all scorers with 21. “I have had an amazing staff and the hardest working girls,” Ricker said. “I’ve been lucky to have the opportunity to learn so much from them.”

Tanleigh Bestine had 22 points and Haleigh Dellow added 10 points and seven rebounds as the Westfield girls downed Maple Grove, 46-22.

Neil McClray had 21 points to lead the Tapestry boys over Northeast Clinton from Pennsylvania, 61-53. Kameron Barge added 10 for the Thunderhawks, who trailed by two at halftime before an 18-11 edge in the third quarter.

The Westfield boys used a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter to beat Dunkirk, 59-55. Westfield, the defending Class D sectional champions, got 31 points from Carson Swanson.