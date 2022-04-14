Amherst beats Sweet Home 5-1 in 14th annual throwback classic; Tigers lead classic series 7-4

The 14th annual throwback baseball classic between Amherst and Sweet Home began with optimism, which turned to skepticism. Due to the forecast showing the possibility of rain, it was feared Thursday's early season classic would be canceled.

At around noon, there was still some uncertainty. With about three hours until the first pitch, the game was officially going on as scheduled at Amherst’s home field with the sun shining and a cool breeze.

The Tigers (2-1) won 5-1 and sealed the game in the sixth inning by scoring four runs. As for Sweet Home (1-4), the Panthers' lone run came in the seventh inning.

“The second half of the game, our guys made some adjustments,” Amherst head coach Brian Davis said. “Really just trying to put the ball in play. Make the other team make plays on defense.”

With the win, Amherst keeps the engraved wooden trophy for this year and wins the season series 2-1 and was coming off a 17-3 win vs. Sweet Home. The Tigers lead the overall series in the annual classic, 7-4. The other three games were canceled – two due to weather, one due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the score, the game had a true throwback feel to it. Players from both teams used wooden bats, Sweet Home was wearing jerseys from its 1983 Class A state championship season, and Amherst was wearing older jerseys that they’ve used for practice.

“I was just happy with my guy’s performance at the plate,” Davis said. “I was telling them, ‘You’re going to be a little slow at the bat with wood,’ so look at pitches middle of the way. Just try to put the ball in play and try to get them to make plays.”

The novelty of the game brought a smile to Panthers head coach Jon Campolo, as he’s continuing a tradition his predecessor, Derek Zgoda, and Davis created.

“I love keeping it going because it’s something he started,” Campolo said. “He still works in the building with us and always asks how we’re doing … I just like doing it because for me it keeps going what these two started.”

Campolo was a junior-varsity coach when the classic started and likes the idea of his players wearing a part of Sweet Home history.

“It brings that nostalgia and a team that won it,” Campolo said. “I think it’s something to be said about Sweet Home. I think it just brings that community. If people watch this or get pictures of it that played on this team and see those uniforms it’s just going to bring back a sense of community, memories, and just brings Sweet Home together.”

Part of the tradition includes playing the national anthem and music, along with feeding the players after the game, with one of the options including hot dogs. In between innings, senior Beau Haubeil was tossing lollipops into the Amherst crowd with the widest of smiles and his palpable energy.

Amherst will host its annual Coaches vs. Cancer game Tuesday against Maryvale.

