HERSCHLAG Mary Lou (nee Fisher)

(nee Fisher) December 10th, 2022. Loving wife of Charles I. Herschlag; Loving mother of Linda (Dan) Koopman, Charles H. (Kathy) Herschlag and Cindie (John) Siefert. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 22 great-grandchildren and one greatgreat-grandson. Loving sister of the late Betty Jane (Norman) Kraemer and Ruth (Niaomi) Miller. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 15th 2022 at 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LAMP Lutheran Association of Missionaries & Pilots. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com