HERRMANN Maureen E. (nee Heyden)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 19, 2022. Beloved wife of Dean Herrmann; devoted mother of Allison and Samantha Herrmann; loving daughter of Paula and the late William Heyden; dear sister of Charles (Molly), Peter, Laura, late Christine and the late William Paul Heyden; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday (September 22) from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. If desired, donations may be made in Maureen's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com