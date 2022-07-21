 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HELENBROOK Charles "Mark"

Of Lancaster, NY, July 19, 2022. Father of Jake Helenbrook; brother of Jeffrey (Ingeborg) Helenbrook; uncle of Dylan and Corey Helenbrook. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 12-2 with Funeral Services being held at 2 PM. Mark was a four year Naval veteran, a retiree of the US Postal Service with 25 years of service and an avid Bills fan. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com

