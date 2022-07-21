Of Lancaster, NY, July 19, 2022. Father of Jake Helenbrook; brother of Jeffrey (Ingeborg) Helenbrook; uncle of Dylan and Corey Helenbrook. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 12-2 with Funeral Services being held at 2 PM. Mark was a four year Naval veteran, a retiree of the US Postal Service with 25 years of service and an avid Bills fan. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
HELENBROOK Charles "Mark"
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers arriving after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tops Market at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo found it closed, according to a passerby.
“We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience,” said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
Hamburg town police are looking for at least three suspects who stole 16 cars from West Herr Toyota on Southwestern Boulevard late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Tonawanda detectives found Akeda Howton's body in the parking lot at the Raintree Island apartments, west of Ellicott Creek Park.
"I think it would be best for the party if we embrace the new generation of leadership," Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said in a wide-ranging interview that dealt largely with his career-ending decision to embrace gun control measures after the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets store in Buffalo.
According to his online diary, Payton Gendron and Cory Clark – the customer service lead for the Iowa-based body armor manufacturer RMA Armament – interacted over a period of months on both the public social media site Reddit and in a private chatroom for hardcore weapons enthusiasts.
“He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”
Inside the NHL: Michael Peca sees the shift in the Sabres' organizational culture – and in their talent level
"It's pretty exciting," Peca, a Rochester Amerks assistant, said last week. "And I think the part that's exciting is the obvious what you said, that the talent that's out there is remarkable, even the fresh crop from this most recent draft. But it's the vibe off the ice that's just as impressive."
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
The practice of town workers doing work on private property has been going on for several years, said an attorney for the highway workers' union. Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner said there was nothing wrong with what the town crew did.