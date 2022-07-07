 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEIM Erika M. (nee Staub)

July 4, 2022. Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 4, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas Heim; loving mother of Amie (Derek Spitzer) and Thomas (Kate); cherished grandmother of Lucy; loving daughter of the late Karl and Katharina (Theiss) Staub, dearest sister of Karl Staub, Kathy (Staub) Kugler, and Heide (Staub) Fiorentino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, Friday, July 8, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, July 9, 10 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Online condolences at wattengel.com

