July 4, 2022. Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 4, 2022. Beloved wife of Thomas Heim; loving mother of Amie (Derek Spitzer) and Thomas (Kate); cherished grandmother of Lucy; loving daughter of the late Karl and Katharina (Theiss) Staub, dearest sister of Karl Staub, Kathy (Staub) Kugler, and Heide (Staub) Fiorentino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, Friday, July 8, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, July 9, 10 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Online condolences at wattengel.com
HEIM Erika M. (nee Staub)
