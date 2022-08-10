HEIM Charles E.

Of North Tonawanda, on August 08, 2022, at the age of 99 years, 4 months, 16 days. He was the son of Marcus Heim and Martha Benzino; and the husband for 65 years to Helen G. Heim who died in 2015. He was the father of seven children, John (Mildred), David (Eileen), Joanne (Thurston) Gilman, Thomas (the late Erika), Anne (Lee) Lewis, Mary (Joseph) Ferrerio, and Judith (Gene) Glaser. He was the grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 29 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Dolores Kennedy; and his brother, Gregory Heim; and numerous nieces, and nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, daughter-in-law, and a great-granddaughter; by his sister, Loretta Spielman; his brothers, Marcus, Jr., Joseph, and Francis. He graduated from Kensington High School. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and earned the rank of Radioman First Class. He was recalled from the U.S. Naval Reserve to active duty during the Korean Conflict. He was a millwright and worked at the Wickwire Spencer Division of Colorado Fuel & Iron, at the Bell AeroSpace, Carborundum, and General Motors. He was a longtime member of Madonna Council #2535 of the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member and strong supporter of the former Ascension Parish and the former Bishop Gibbons High School, where he was President of the Gibbons Booster Club. Family will be present to greet friends at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549Oliver St., in North Tonawanda (716-692-0271), on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. Family and friends will gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Oliver St., for a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM. Charlie's family respectfully suggests that those who wish to recognize his long life consider a donation in his name to either Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, or to the North Tonawanda Catholic Club of the Madonna Council Knights of Columbus. Please share condolences online at www.saberfh.com