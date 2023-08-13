Devoted wife of the late Dr. Ernest J. Hausmann; beloved mother of Peter, Robert, Lori and Kathy; grandmother to Kevin (Cate), Kenny (Cathy), Keri (Andy), the late Kyle, Samuel, Amanda, Natalie, Bassi, Miriam, Devorah (Daniel), Aya, Emi, Kenji and Seigo. Funeral services will be announced on Funeral home website www.amherstmemorialchapel.com over the weekend. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Jewish Discovery Center 831 Maple Rd. Amherst, NY 14221 or to Jewish Family Services Family Support Fund. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC